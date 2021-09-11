Activision Blizzard lawsuit Publisher Activision Blizzard, responsible for the game this article refers to, is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage of the events.

The best gaming headsets for Call of Duty can help take the game to the next level. If you're a Call of Duty player, then investing in a pair of cans in this guide won't just give you an immersive experience, thanks to cinematic sound quality, but they can also give you the competitive edge as well.

How? Some of the headsets in this guide offer surround sound effects, and while these are virtualized (rather than using physical surround speakers), these days they are effective enough to not just make you feel like you're in the middle of the action, but it can help you locate noises (such as gunfire and even footsteps) from enemies.

Many of the devices on this list are headsets that professional Call of Duty players use, and it's easy to see why. Part of what makes a headset so good for Call of Duty, or any competitive multiplayer game, is the quality of the microphone, which allows you to communicate with your teammates.

With that in mind, we've put together this list of headsets for PC and consoles that will help you play Call of Duty – no matter what your skill level is. With Call of Duty: Vanguard coming soon, now's the perfect time to look for a new headset.

1. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless The all-round best headset for Call of Duty Specifications Interface: Wireless / Wired (USB) Features: Dolby Atmos, 20 hour battery life, 60-foot rang, custom-tuned 50mm high density neodymium audio drivers, iCUE RGB lighting control TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £139.99 View at Amazon £139.99 View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Dolby Atmos works well Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Mic arm not easily positioned

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is our pick for the best gaming headset to play Call of Duty with. It's an immensely comfortable headset that you won't mind wearing for hours on end, with breathable fabric that'll keep you from getting sweaty. The build quality is great, the wireless range is fantastic, and the battery can last around 20 hours between charges.

While it's compatible with PC and the PS5, its best mode is PC-only. It offers Dolby Atmos support, and this virtualized 7.1 spatial audio really blew us away when we were reviewing it. When playing games like Call of Duty, it really makes you feel like you're in the midst of the action, and it offers a good enough experience to help you identify your enemies' locations as well.

Read the full review: Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless

(Image credit: Corsair)

2. Corsair HS60 Haptic A great headset for Call of Duty with a unique twist Specifications Interface: Wired (USB) Features: Haptic bass powered by Taction Technology, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, noise-cancelling unidirectional mic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £115 View at Amazon £121.85 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent sound + Haptic feedback is like wrapping your head with a subwoofer Reasons to avoid - Some might prefer a wireless headset

The Corsair HS60 Haptic is a great headset for Call of Duty players with a rather unique feature. As the name suggests, it comes with haptic feedback, which works in a similar way to how force feedback works on game controllers. In action-heavy titles, it gives a decent buzz without compromising sound quality, and the effect is pretty cool.

For team players, the mic not only provides incredibly clear voice input, but also comes with a few onboard controls for mic muting, volume and haptic intensity. Best of all, while this isn’t the cheapest headsets out there, it’s also not expensive, making it a great value for your money.

Read the full review: Corsair HS60 Haptic

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is an expensive headset, but if you have the budget, it's a great accompaniment to whichever Call of Duty game you're playing. It offers fantastic sound quality and very good positional audio, it's comfortable to wear and it's wireless, which gives you a good degree of flexibility.

When using it wirelessly, there's no noticeable lag, and battery life is nice and long as well. It's worth noting that not all of its features are compatible with consoles, so if you play Call of Duty on a non-PC device, you may want to check compatibility before you buy.

Read the full review: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless offers you stunning high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset, which makes it perfect for Call of Duty gamers who want wireless headphones without having to compromise on sound quality.

And, when you add the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system, you can swap out the batteries quickly and easily so you never have stop using them wirelessly, this makes it one of the best wireless headphones money can buy.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

(Image credit: Creative)

Creative has made a name for itself over the years for crafting sublime audio products – and the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition further cements that legacy. Instead of just sitting back and iterating on the same winning formula of its previous products, Creative gives the Sound BlasterX H7 a full overhaul, resulting in a gaming headset for Call of Duty that looks just as great as it sounds.

If you’re looking for a comfortable, solid and meaty-sounding headset, the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition is a great choice. Sure, it's not wireless, but that won't bother everyone. It also means it's more broadly compatible with devices, and you don't have to worry about battery life or lag either.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless headset is a fantastic choice, and whether you’re connected via Bluetooth or via the 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, you’ll have a lag-fee experience, making this an excellent proposition for playing Call of Duty. At this point, that 20+ hours battery life and Discord-certified mic are just icing on the cake.

It's cheaper than the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless (above), and while it can't quite compete when it comes to features and sound quality, it's a fantastic choice for Call of Duty players who want to save a bit of cash.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

(Image credit: Corsair)

Yep, another Corsair headset makes the cut. While there's some pricey headsets on this list, if you'd rather save your money, then the Corsair HS50 is a great choice. It's a lot cheaper than many of the other headsets out there, but that doesn't mean it cuts any corners when it comes to sound and build quality.

It offers audio quality comparable to more expensive headsets, and the built-in mic also does a great job of keeping you in contact with your teammates. There's no fancy additions like surround sound, and it's not wireless, but for the price, this is a fantastic headset for any Call of Duty player.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

(Image credit: Razer)

Anyone can simply just listen to their games, but with the Razer Nari Ultimate, you can feel them as well. This gaming headset has haptic motors in the ear cups so you really feel the sounds of the virtual battlefield.

That’s more than enough to make this at least a curious headset, but when paired with the long battery life, amazing sound quality and comfortable build, it’s clearly one of the best gaming headsets out there for Call of Duty.

Read the full review: Razer Nari Ultimate