Best PS4 games 2019: essential PlayStation 4 releases

The Sony PlayStation 4 is an incredible console, and possibly even Sony's greatest achievement to date (at least until the PlayStation 5 arrives). To make the most of it though, you need a library filled with the best PS4 games, and that's where we come in.

With more apps and features than any other console, the power to show you both incredible gameplay and entertainment thanks to 4K UHD and HDR, and some of the greatest games to ever grace a Sony console, the PlayStation 4 is an impressive package.

At the end of 2017, it was revealed that more than 73 million users worldwide had bought a PS4, and now we're in 2019 that figure will likely be significantly higher. In comparison, sales of the Xbox One were believed to be around the 30 million mark at the same time – though that hasn't been officially confirmed.

A huge part of the success of the PS4 has been due to the exclusives Sony has offered.

For example, it’s the only console on the market with the likes of Spider-Man , Horizon: Zero Dawn , Shadow of the Colossus and God of War , all of which are available right now, and games like The Last of Us Part 2 , Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima that are all expected to be released over the next few years.

Aside from the first-party franchises, don't forget the fantastic PlayStation 4 games from the likes of EA, Ubisoft and Epic Games that are available too, all of which contribute to a pretty monumental catalogue on the PS4. Whether you're lording it over your mates with the premium 4K PS4 Pro , or happily fragging away with an original PS4 until the PS5 launches, the PlayStation 4 has a game for everyone.

So, to help you sort out which games are worth your while, we've compiled a list of the newest and best PS4 games in alphabetical order – a round-up of the very best PS4 games. We've done our best to include something from every genre, from AAA down to indie gems and have posted our findings here for you to enjoy.

Should you not find something to binge here today, check back in with us in a few weeks – with every new release we're updating and revising our choices!

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Image credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the latest edition to the epic action RPG franchise. Odyssey is set during the Peloponnesian War and sees you stepping into the sandals of either Alexios or Kassandra as they try to uncover the truth about their history while navigating the turbulent world of Ancient Greece as a mercenary.

Odyssey is a graphically stunning PS4 game which will take you to the heart of Ancient Greece – easily securing it a place in our collection of the best PlayStation 4 games. Just make sure you have the time to play it because there's over 100 hours of content to enjoy here.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review diary for more.

PS4 Pro Support? PS4 Pro enhanced.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Image credit: Ubisoft

After a year away, Assassin's Creed is back and bigger and better than ever. In Assassin's Creed Origins you go back to ancient Egypt, before the brotherhood and before the Templars, where you play as the original assassin Bayek.

Assassin's Creed is a series that was growing increasingly stale, but with Origins the formula has been refreshed with new RPG mechanics, story-driven side quests and a far more free-flowing combat system.

Whether you're new to the series or a seasoned fan, Assassin's Creed Origins is absolutely worth playing and really earns its place on our best PlayStation 4 games list.

Read our full review of the game and our tips and tricks guide.

PS4 Pro support? HDR.

Battlefield 1

Image credit: Electronic Arts

In Battlefield 1 for the PlayStation 4, DICE takes players back in time to World War One and by doing so completely rejuvenates the once stagnating franchise.

Battlefield 1's historical setting helps it to stand apart from the rest of the modern military shooters on the market, with all new weapons, vehicles, and level designs that feel fresh and capture the chaos and brutality of war.

The game offers a poignant and entertaining single-player campaign that sets a new standard for first-person shooter. Broken into six sections, each following a different character and front line location, the campaign never feels dull or repetitive.

The single player campaign even feeds neatly into Battlefield 1's multiplayer mode which, while familiar, also benefits from the much-needed breath of life that the change in setting gives.

Graphically impressive, entertaining, and sometimes touching, Battlefield 1 is a return to form for the series.

PS4 Pro support? Increased resolution and detail.

Bloodborne

Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment

From Software's enigmatic and notoriously challenging Souls titles all hold critical and fan acclaim, but none are as stylistically interesting as the quasi-Industrial era Bloodborne.

It plays like an RPG set indelibly on a hidden difficulty mode with all the helpful text pop-ups removed – which is to say it requires more than a modicum of patience from the player.

But that's the point: in Bloodborne for the PS4, you get out what you put into it. Victory's all the more rewarding when you've watched your enemy, memorized his attack patterns, struck at the opportune moment and prevailed via the game's impeccable melee combat.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Image credit: Activision

Crash Bandicoot is one of the classic gaming IPs and a revered figure on the PlayStation platform. We were absolutely delighted, then, when he made his debut in a PlayStation 4 game with the remaster of the N. Sane trilogy.

If you like your nostalgia in big dollops, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy is a remaster well worth picking up. This is the same levels, gameplay, and the iconic music is still there but it's been given a lovely new lick of paint. At TechRadar we think it's a great example of the way classic games should be resurrected.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1140p at 30fps.

Dark Souls Remastered

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Dark Souls is an iconic series in the gaming world and with this PS4 remaster you have the chance to go back to where it all started in 2011, but with improved visual fidelity and performance – all the better to see those horrific and punishing enemies that are coming relentlessly for your blood.

This is the same original game with all of its DLC, but that's no bad thing. Dark Souls is a fantastic, must-play title and it's great to see it as one of the best PS4 games around (in part because the frame rate bump to 60 fps makes it a much smoother and more exhilarating gameplay experience).

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K at 60 fps.

Dishonored 2

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Following the surprise 2012 hit Dishonored wasn't going to be an easy task, but Dishonored 2 has more than lived up to its expectations as one of the best PS4 games we've ever had the pleasure to play.

Picking up 15 years after the events of the original, Dishonored 2 takes players back to the Victorian Steampunk city of Dunwall. This time, though, you have the choice of whether or not you want to play as the original title's protagonist Corvo, or his equally-skilled protegee Emily.

Dishonored 2 doesn't differ wildly from the first game, but there was nothing wrong with Dishonored in the first place. What we get is a vastly improved and close to perfected take on it.

Anyone who likes their games filled with atmosphere, character, and a bit of wit and intelligence will find Dishonored 2 worth picking up for the PlayStation 4.

You can read our full review here.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560x1440 at 30fps.

FIFA 19

Image credit: Electronic Arts

FIFA is, for many console owners, a highly anticipated annual event. The latest and arguably greatest instalment in the football sim series has arrived in the form of FIFA 19, and it's straight into our list of the best PS4 games.

Whether you're looking to play against others online, build up a management career on your own or play a cinematic story mode that'll give you an insight into the dramatic life of a premier league footballer, FIFA has a game mode just for you.

The best thing is, there's always more than enough to throw yourself into and agonize over until the next game rolls around with further incremental improvements to convince you to upgrade.

You can read our full review of FIFA 19 right here and make sure you're the best on the pitch using our tips and tricks guide.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K and HDR.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 12 is one of the most under appreciated and anomalous Final Fantasy games, first released in 2006. With this remake, Square Enix gives players a chance to take a second look at the game, this time running much more smoothly, with fewer obvious faults and cracks.

In The Zodiac Age you'll find a beautiful game world, fast and exciting combat, and a sweeping storyline that's an example of the JRPG genre at its best. Whether you're a fan of Final Fantasy or not, 12 is enough of a series outlier that it's a good place to dip in and see what you might be missing. It's a PlayStation 4 exclusive, too.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560x1440 resolution.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale has had a meteoric rise since its release in 2017, and it's not hard to see why. The free-to-play battle royale PS4 game offers players an energetic and enjoyable online multiplayer experience , with a concept that pretty simple to get to grips with: just be the last person standing.

Constant content updates keep Fortnite feeling fresh over a year since its launch so it easily gets a place on the best PlayStation 4 games list.

PS Pro support? Yes – 60 fps.

Grand Theft Auto V

Image credit: Rockstar

Not only is it the best sandbox game on the PlayStation 4 platform, GTA V is also the best golf game, the best tennis sim, the undisputed virtual yoga champ, one of the best racers... it's even a pretty serviceable MMO.

We're used to scale and scope from Grand Theft Auto, but what Trevor, Franklin, and Michael bring us is a staggeringly well-realised city seen from three entirely different perspectives.

Trevor, the maniacal rampage killer whom we discover to be in all of us when we play a Rockstar game; Franklin, the classic rags-to-riches character with street smarts and the ability to pull off a bandana; and Michael, the troubled criminal with a dysfunctional family and a beer gut to show for his life of violence.

However you play GTA V – a multiplayer muckabout, a story-driven third-person actioner, a flight sim – it reveals itself to be the best game on both this generation and the last. One of the very best PS4 games.

PS4 Pro support? No.

God of War

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the most highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives of 2018, God of War has lived up to the hype. Taking Kratos from Greek to Norse mythology, making him a father, and focusing on narrative as well as completely revamping combat has made God of War a welcome refresh for the franchise.

In our full review, we called God of War "the best game in the series" for many reasons, but the stand-out is that this is a game with heart and it's not to be missed if you're interested in the best PS4 games.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K at 30 fps and HDR.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Image credit: Ninja Theory

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is developer Ninja Theory's first attempt at publishing its own game and it's quite an achievement. The game follows Senua, a Celtic warrior suffering from psychosis who travels to Hell to rescue her lost lover.

The game uses an interesting mix of binaural audio and innovative visual techniques to communicate Senua's experience with her psychosis to the player, resulting in a game that's likely to be quite different from anything else you've played recently.

Disturbing, insightful and extremely enjoyable to play, this is a game worth taking a look at if you're interested in the best PS4 games.

You can read all about our experience with the motion capture tech behind Hellblade right here.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Dynamic resolution adaption for stable frame rates.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first-party open-world game that Sony has desperately needed. While Uncharted and The Last of Us have long given PS4 players a fantastic linear experience, Horizon Zero Dawn – developed by Guerrilla Games – gives you the keys to a massive, detail-rich and utterly jaw-dropping open world.

Set in an aesthetically prehistoric post-apocalyptic environment inhabited by robot dinosaurs, the game puts players in the shoes of Aloy, who hunts these creatures and scraps them for parts. It's part Jurassic Park, part 10,000 B.C. and part Asimovian sci-fi epic all rolled into one.

Once you get through the sprawling campaign, check out The Frozen Wilds DLC that sends Aloy up north to the frozen wastes of The Cut, the home of the Banuk Tribe. The Frozen Wilds elevates an already exceptional PS4 game and is well worth the price of entry.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K, 30fps and HDR support.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Image credit: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally here. Just 14 years after Kingdom Hearts 2, Square Enix has blessed us with the latest core game in the franchise which sees Disney and Final Fantasy coming together in a fantasical and charming adventure.

If you're a fan of a fun, action-packed RPG which doesn't take itself too seriously then Kingdom Hearts could be for you. But be prepared, the story can be a bit tricky to wrap your head around.

Still not convinced? Then check out our Kingdom Hearts 3 review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. HDR and 4K at 60fps.

Life is Strange

Life is Strange is an episodic graphic adventure which tells the story of Max, who moves back to her hometown and reunites with her best friend Chloe – someone who is a bit more rebellious than she remembers.

On top of trying to navigate the difficulties of teenage life, Max discovers that she has the ability to rewind time at any moment and only she can prevent a storm on its way to destroy her hometown.

Rather than focusing on combat, the crux of Life is Strange is the choices Max (AKA you) makes and the effect these choices have on the overall story.

A stunning PS4 game for those who appreciate an engaging story. The prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, is equally mesmerizing.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Image credit: Konami

Okay, so Hideo Kojima's last game for Konami – and his last ever Metal Gear game – might be a little tough for the MGS n00b to get to grips with, but it's still one of the best stealth-action games ever crafted. It's undoubtedly worth a spot on our list of the best PS4 games.

The open-world shenanigans will satisfy all your behind-enemy-lines / Rambo fantasies and probably confuse you with crazy plot twists and a million characters all with the same gravel-toned voices.

But hey, that's all part of its charm, right?

PS4 Pro support? No.

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter is a classic franchise that's been going for a long time, but with its return to console it's been given a new lease of life and dragged kicking and screaming into 2018.

Whether you want to play solo or team up with a group of up to three friends, this game has you enter a stunning game world that feels genuinely dynamic and alive in order to hunt down monsters. For research, of course.

There's a learning curve here, and the Dark Souls-style combat has the potential to frustrate, but this is the most accessible Monster Hunter game we've seen in years. If you've been looking for a chance to break into the series, this is it.

In our review we called the game "a bold and confident new chapter" and gave it a "play it now" recommendation. Thinking of becoming a Monster Hunter yourself? Make sure you check out our full survival guide.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Can choose between 60 FPS, 4K resolution, or prioritized graphics. All with HDR support.

NieR: Automata

If you want to play a game that will feel different to anything else you've played recently, we heartily recommend NieR: Automata as one of the best games for PlayStation 4 right now.

Though it's a sequel to 2010 game Nier, you don't have to have played the first game to enjoy this one. Set in a dystopian future, the story of the game revolves around a war between machines created by alien invaders and the remnants of humanity. Humanity has fled Earth to seek refuge on the Moon, but has sent combat droids down to fight for them.

You play as one of these droids, 2B, accompanied by another droid called 9S. Combat in this game is intensely satisfying, the game world is stunning with a huge sense of scale, and the story is strange (sometimes to a fault) but incredibly entertaining. You won't be disappointed, trust us.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p at 60 fps.

Night In The Woods

Image credit: Infinite Fall

Night in the Woods is an unconventional side-scrolling adventure game that follows on 20 year-old Mae, who drops out of college to move back home with her parents.

With a story based on dialogue choices and tasks, it's a classic coming-of-age tale, with stunning minimalist graphics and laugh-out-loud interactions that will leave you completely hooked on this charming indie game.

PS4 Pro Support? No.

Overcooked 2

Image credit: Team17

Fans of the original Overcooked will not be disappointed by the second instalment in the chaotic couch co-op series, with all new challenges, recipes, and characters to take on with up to three other people.

This time your task is to defeat the 'Un-Bread' (zombie baked goods) that have taken over the Onion Kingdom, by battling through brand new recipes including sushi, pizza, and burgers in increasingly chaotic kitchens. To add to the frantic fun, you must battle obstacles including random fires, collapsing floors, and interfering passers by, all while getting your orders out to the pass in time.

Things get complicated incredibly quickly, and relationships, friendships, and family bonds will be tested as you work together to complete your recipes on time, making it a fun and challenging couch co-op game that will make you truly understand the meaning of "too many cooks spoil the broth".

PS4 Pro support? No.

Overwatch

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch has without a doubt been one of our favorite games to come out of the last year.

It's a classic team arena shooter from Blizzard, setting two six-person teams of wildly different characters against each other in a bright and cartoonish science fiction universe.

Great graphics, tight maps, and a good roster of characters to enjoy playing. Overwatch is good old fashioned fun and we thoroughly recommend it.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p with 60 fps. 4K UI overplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 has taken 2018 by storm, giving us the gun-toting, western open-world we were hoping for. You play as Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger in the notorious Van Der Linde gang as he navigates the trials and tribulations of the changing west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is certainly game which will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it. And with Red Dead Online in beta testing it won't be long until players can properly team up with a posse of friends to play.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Image credit: Capcom

Your gaming collection isn't really complete if it doesn't have a quality horror title and if we had to suggest one for our best PS4 games list it'd be the newest instalment in the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil is the franchise that put survival-horror games on the map and though it lost its way slightly in later titles, the newest game is a return to form for Capcom.

By going back to the survival-horror basics and getting them dead on, Capcom has made Resident Evil 7 a genuinely frightening and exhilarating gaming experience. If you have the stomach for the gore, it's absolutely worth playing.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game has an added bonus for PS VR owners – a virtual reality adaption of the game which Capcom has absolutely nailed. However, you'll need to be brave to play it all the way through.

Don't miss our full review of the game.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p supersampling and HDR.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Image credit: Capcom

Capcom's remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 has gone down a storm with fans and newcomers alike, and it's no surprise. With gorgeous new graphics but the same brain-scratching puzzles and terrifying zombies, Resident Evil 2 is definitely a remake done right.

Check out of Resident Evil 2 remake review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K resolution at 30fps or a lower resolution at 60fps.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Image credit: Microsoft Studios

Has it really been 20 years since we first saw Lara in action? How the time flies when you're upgrading from a 32-bit resolution to upwards of 4K. But no matter how many years go by, Lara still manages to find a place in our hearts.

Despite being the sequel to a prequel about the young life of the Lara Croft, Rise of the Tomb Raider feels like the pinnacle of the series. The reboot – which saw a brave new direction for the franchise – seemed a lot of the time to be little more than a bit of light Uncharted cosplay, but Rise is a far more accomplished game.

There's now a genuine open world which feels like there is always something to do, and something more than just harvesting up collectibles in exchange for a light dusting of XP.

There are also tombs. Yes, that might seem a fatuous thing to say given the name, but the previous game gave them short shrift. In Rise though they are deeper and more plentiful. Plus, on top of everything else, it's got VR support, which is pretty neat considering that there aren't many PlayStation VR titles around these days.

Welcome back to PlayStation, Lara, we've missed you.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 3 display modes available; choose between 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 60 fps or 1080p at 30 fps with enriched visuals.

Shadow of the Colossus

Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment

Shadow of the Colossus is a classic PlayStation title, a game that performed graphical marvels when it was released on the PlayStation 2 in 2005. Now it's been remastered with 4K and HDR support, and this time around the game world is more beautiful than ever, while keeping the original's emotional weight and gameplay.

It's an easy pick for our best games for PS4 list.

For those looking for a gaming experience quite unlike any other, Shadow of the Colossus is a must-play. In our full review of the title we called it "a journey well worth taking once, and somehow even more worthwhile second time around"

PS4 Pro support? 2 modes: cinematic with 4K, HDR and 30 fps or performance with 60 fps.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Image credit: Insomniac Games

Swinging its way onto our best PS4 games list, Marvel's Spider-Man is likely the best comic book-based video game in the entire PS4 library by a country mile (sorry, Batman: Return to Arkham).

While Arkham did a great job bringing the brooding caped crusader to life on our home consoles, it failed to provide us any insight about Bruce Wayne's actual life when he takes off the cowl.

This is different, if only because it shows us two sides of the same hero – the affable Peter Parker and the heroic, self-sacrificing Spider-Man – in the same game. Tie into that the best traversal mechanics since Spider-Man 2 on the PS3, and you have all the markings of a spectacular (and dare we say AMAZING) Spider-Man game.

Don't miss our full Spider-Man review!

PS4 Pro support? 4K HDR.

Strange Brigade

Image credit: Rebellion Developments

Titanfall 2

Image credit: Electronic Arts

The original Titanfall was a great game, but unfortunately it didn't come to the PlayStation. Fortunately, its sequel, Titanfall 2, improves on it every conceivable way: the motion is more fluid, there are more distinct titans to choose from and, hold onto your hats here, there's actually a single-player campaign that might take the cake for the best first-person shooter story of the year.

This game's pedigree is inherited from one of this generation's smartest and most unusual shooters. The original Titanfall married ninja-fast on-foot combat to the gloriously thuggish thrill of piloting giant mechs, which are summoned from orbit a few minutes into each match.

The skill with which Respawn has balanced this mix of styles in the sequel is remarkable – Titans have firepower in excess but they're easy to hit, and maps offer plenty of places for infantry to hide. These ideas coalesce into one of this year's most remarkable entries in the genre and is well-deserving its own shot in the spotlight as well as a Game of the Year nomination.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Higher resolution and more stable frame rates.

The Last Of Us Remastered

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Many games have offered us post-apocalyptic visions of the future, but none have been as brutal, as believable, or as touching as Joel and Ellie's story.

It was near-perfect on PS3, but with current-gen's increased performance ceiling Naughty Dog found ways to ramp up the visual fidelity to 'drop the controller and stare' levels. A radical tonal departure from Uncharted's jovial treasure-hunting escapades, The Last Of Us Remastered demonstrates the California studio's ability to strike a darker mood, populating the overgrown ruins of its setting with a cast characterised by murky morals but still getting you to care for them like your own bessies.

If you love this one, make sure you keep an eye on all the latest news surrounding its sequel: The Last of Us Part 2. It's likely to be another cracking PlayStation 4 game.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Choice of 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps with HDR.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image credit: CD Projekt

Geralt didn't have the smoothest of entries to PS4, but after some heavy patching and a lot of angry words about visual downgrades, we're left with an RPG boasting tremendous scope and storytelling.

Oh, and combat. And don't forget Gwent, the in-game card game. And there's the crafting to get stuck into. And the alchemy.

You're rarely short of things to entertain yourself with in The Witcher 3's quasi-open world, then, and all the better that you're in a universe that involves the supernatural without leaning on the same old Tolkien fantasy tropes. It's invigorating stuff.

Netflix has announced it's working on a Witcher TV series with Henry Cavill taking on the role as Geralt, so if you haven't jumped into the fantasy RPG then now is the perfect time.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K resolution or improved performance at 1080p.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hasn't been out for very long, but we can already tell that this is going to be a Game of the Year contender come December. The game was tasked with an impossible task by bringing a satisfying close to Naughty Dog's classic adventure series and delivered something well above our expectations. Exceptionally high production values, an engaging story about a wayward brother and an adventure to remember, Uncharted 4 has them all in spades.

Though Naughty Dog's Uncharted journey has finally reached its destination, you're guaranteed to treasure the memories it created forever.

If you're a PS4 owner, it would be criminal not to take this ride. It's undoubtedly one of the best PS4 games there is.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560 x 1440 resolution with HDR and 30 fps in single-player.

Wipeout Omega

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This bundle of anti-gravity goodness features some of the best versions of Wipeout from over the years. It's not an exhaustive collection of the different games, but it is a great, remastered trio of games that brings you the best of Wipeout racing and chaotic car combat. Multi-player mode is fantastic, but the game's AI improves as you do, meaning some of the later levels are eye-watering challenges.

Here's some Wipeout Omega collection tips and tricks to get you started with this excellent PS4 game.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. HDR and 4K at 60fps.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Looking for an incredible single-player shooter for PS4? Look no further than the 2017 wonder that was Wolfenstein II. Picking up from where the original game left off, this game is a timely social commentary and a superbly silly adventure all rolled into one well-written package.

With tight mechanics and a story worth caring about this is one of the most satisfying first-person shooters we've played in a long time. In our full review we called it "expertly crafted" and recommended that you play it now.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560x1440p.

Trying to decide which PS4 set-up to get? Watch Jon and Gerald discuss the differences between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 VR.

