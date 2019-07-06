Best security camera system for your business in 2019

Welcome to our pick of the best business security camera systems in 2019. Here, we offer you advice on finding the best security camera for your business, giving you security and peace of mind by keeping a watchful eye on your office.

The best business security camera systems can act as a deterrent to potential thieves, but if the worst does happen and your business is broken into, you will have evidence that will help you claim on your insurance, and even hopefully get your stolen items back.

The best business security cameras should also be easy enough to install and use that you don't need to fork out for expensive expert installation. Many of the business security cameras are Wi-Fi enabled and come with their own apps, so you can view footage on your smartphone or tablet, no matter where you are in the world.

It means you don't need to pay for a security team to watch the footage at all times (though if you can afford it, that won't hurt), and you don't need a networked video recorder. Any motion-triggered recordings can be saved in the cloud, or locally on a microSD card.

By using a smartphone as your interface, many new features are made possible. For instance, you can draw areas of active motion sensitivity within the camera’s field of view to limit the number of alerts that arrive on your phone, and some of these cameras have object recognition and can tell the difference between a person and an animal, or a car.

The most significant thing that these new IP cameras have in common is their accessibility. None of our top 10 selection require a professional installation and they all come with slick companion apps that make protecting your property easy and, if we’re honest, kind of fun.

1. Netatmo Presence

Netatmo’s floodlight IP camera can distinguish people from traffic

Type: Outdoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Local/cloud | Audio: One-way

Handsome all-metal casing

Effective floodlight

Incongruous design

No Ethernet port

Netatmo’s sophisticated outdoor camera cum security light is expensive, but it has a lot to offer. As well as carrying out 24-hour surveillance in Full HD, it also acts as a security light whenever motion is detected. What’s more, it can differentiate between the movement of a car, a person, or an animal, so that your alerts are more specific.

The distinctive design will either look stylish or incongruous depending on your property and exactly where it’s installed, but regardless of any issues with aesthetics, the Presence will certainly make itself felt, and hopefully make potential burglars think twice.

Read the full review: Netatmo Presence

2. Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest adds a weatherproof camera to its smart home line-up

Type: Outdoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Cloud | Audio: Two-way

Integration with IFTTT and an ecosystem of other products

Excellent subscription service and app support

The design is vulnerable to tampering or theft

Nest Aware subscription service is too expensive

Nest’s stylish camera is backed up by the slickest companion app we’ve come across, while its Nest Aware service, which stores up to 30-days of footage in the cloud, is the most reliable and accessible around. The only problem is that it’s also the most expensive and without paying for a subscription, you cannot access all of the camera’s features.

The camera itself is very well specified, and for some folks, its integration with other Nest products, like the brand’s smart thermostat, is what will give this device an extra edge over the competition.

Read the full review: Nest Cam Outdoor

3. Logi Circle

This all-seeing eyeball camera can record and edit the day’s activity

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Cloud | Audio: Two-way

An internal battery gives Circle mobility

Day View shows edited highlights of the day’s events

No microSD card slot

Only one day of free cloud storage

If you’re looking for a quick and easy option for surveying your office, then this all-seeing eyeball is an appealing solution. It’s not the cheapest option, especially as it works best with a paid monthly subscription, but Circle’s intuitive companion app makes it very simple to set up and stay secure.

The compact, swivelling form factor makes sense, especially with its magnetic base and built-in battery for truly wireless installation. For larger businesses, however, we’d recommend a camera that can integrate more readily with existing systems like HomeKit, or SmartThings, or at least other Logitech cameras, as the Circle works best on its own.

Read the full review: Logi Circle

4. Arlo Q

Comes with free cloud storage for 7-day surveillance

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Cloud | Audio: Two-way

Basic cloud storage plan is free

Neat and discrete design

No microSD card slot

No Ethernet port

With its smart, solid and compact design, the Arlo Q has instant appeal as a discrete security camera. And it’s backed up by the user-friendly Arlo app that enables you to access key features, like the push notification settings, with a minimum of fuss.

Our experience with getting the camera online didn’t go well and our Wi-Fi network struggled to stream its 1080p live view, but your mileage may well vary, and you might not find any such stumbling blocks. In which case, the overall usability of this product, combined with its relatively robust build quality and the generous seven-day free cloud storage plan, make this a good way to start protecting your property.

Read the full review: Arlo Q

5. Hikvision Ezviz Mini Plus

This miniature magnetic camera can stream and save 1080p clips

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Cloud | Audio: Two-way

Two-way sound and alarm built-in

Cloud and local data storage options

Weak magnet in the stand

Poor contrast in low light

The Ezviz Mini Plus is a discrete and diminutive IP camera that’s simple to install and easy-to-use. And while it looks like an entry-level model, it’s actually the model up from the Ezviz Mini and offers 1080p resolution, adjustable motion sensitivity and a microSD card slot. It’s really only missing motion zone adjustment and object recognition.

The picture quality has poor contrast, but high detail with reasonable night vision. However, it’s a pity there’s no internal battery and no integration with Nest, SmartThings, or HomeKit.

Read the full review: Hikvision Ezviz Mini Plus

6. Foscam F19853EP

This rugged camera sports a microSD slot for local data storage

Type: Outdoor IP camera | Resolution: 720p | Footage recording: Local/cloud | Audio: None

Single cable install

Rock solid build quality

Video quality limited to 720p

Clunky unintuitive browser support

For outdoor, around-the-clock sentry duty, a tough dome camera like this is a safe bet, especially when it’s supplied by one of the big hitters of the security industry.

You won’t find any of the fancy features you get with the new IP camera crowd – things like object recognition and motion zone detection – and the app looks downright basic compared to that of Nest or Netatmo. But this camera is built to last and it hits a remarkably competitive price point too.

Read the full review: Foscam F19853EP

Image credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Future)

7. Foscam F19901EP

7. Foscam F19901EP

Hard wearing camera but requires ethernet connection

Type: Indoor/Outdoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Local & Cloud | Audio: None

Durable and hard-wearing

Good night-vision range

HD recording

No wi-fi connection

A step up from the above is the Foscam F19901EP, another sturdy metal bullet camera which has been well built. Expect this camera to hold steady in all weathers, and additionally to be durable over a long period.

The camera footage itself is full HD, and it can record in both daylight and darkness with its 4MP sensor, up to 30 feet in the dark. There are local and cloud storage options, so there should be no problem capturing and keeping any recordings you need.

However, all that said, installation can be a little fiddly as it requires an ethernet connect rather than wi-fi, and the app isn't the best out there. However, the positives easily outweight the negatives here.

Read the full review: Foscam F19901EP

8. Samsung SmartCam SNH-P6410NB

Works just as well solo as it does in a SmartThings setup

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Local/cloud | Audio: Two-way

MicroSD slot for local data storage

Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity

Picture quality is noisy and grainy

Tends to flop forwards on its stand

With its appealing design, microSD storage slot and the surprise bonus of an audio out jack, this little camera is a cut above the most basic IP cameras. The 1080p video quality is up to scratch too, capturing video clips that show fairly crisp images.

While it is easy to set up, it’s not the most user-friendly design we’ve tested, but it does offer enough flexibility to suit many commercial and domestic situations. The fact that it’s backed by a major brand, and boasts good integration with products like SmartThings, Google alerts, and Picasa is also reassuring.

For a fairly modest outlay, this security camera delivers a reliable performance – provided you use the Ethernet cable, because Wi-Fi connectivity can be flaky – and a good set of features.

Read the full review: Samsung SmartCam SNH-P6410NB

9. D-Link DCS-2530L

This camera gives you a 180-degree view of your room

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Local/cloud | Audio: Two-way

MicroSD slot for subscription-free storage

180-degree field of view without distortion

Poor plastic build quality

Long-winded setup procedure

This little IP camera offers a simple and cost-effective springboard into the surveillance game, as it comes complete with local storage on a microSD card and a free app that makes it easy to monitor your property remotely. And by recording a wide 180-degree view whenever its motion sensor or mic are triggered, the DCS-2530L does its job quite well.

The plastic construction does feel a little vulnerable, however, and app support is decidedly less sophisticated than the competition, so we would advise spending just a little more if you’re serious about surveillance.

Read the full review: D-Link DCS-2530L

10. Panasonic KX-HN6002EW

Panasonic’s twin camera pack handles guard duty inside and out

Type: Indoor/Outdoor IP cameras | Resolution: VGA | Footage recording: Local/cloud | Audio: Two-way

Appealing design and decent build quality

Subscription-free storage of video

No image recognition software

VGA image resolution is too low

As a holistic smart home solution, Panasonic’s system has lots of appeal for homes and businesses. The far-reaching DECT system has advantages over less secure Wi-Fi IP cameras, and the growing family of sensors Panasonic is offering gives you some confidence about buying into its smart home dream.

However, the cameras themselves are too limited in their picture and sound quality to compare well with the current competition, while the app doesn’t offer the same slick features of the latest IP cameras from Nest, Netatmo and others towards the top of this list. We’d recommend waiting for the inevitable mark II models.

Read the full review: Panasonic KX-HN6002EW