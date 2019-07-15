The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles this Amazon Prime Day

If you've been hoping to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, then these bundles will sweeten the deal.

Amazon Prime Day has brought you a huge range of deals and discounts already and there are now some great Nintendo Switch bundle bargains to be had too.

The Nintendo Switch hasn't been discounted much at all since its launch, but there are plenty of deals to be had on games bundles – you just need to figure out which is best suited to you.

The best bundle is the Nintendo Switch with FIFA 19, which also comes with a £30 eShop voucher, for £279.99. What this essentially gets you is FIFA 19 and £30 to spend on any other game all for the price that you'd usually pay just for the Switch itself.

There are other deals, which add another £20 on top of that bundle, but bring you a greater range of game choice in your bundle – we get it, lots of people don't always want to play a football game.

For Super Mario fans, there's the a Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros bundle for £299.99, which also comes with a £30 eShop Voucher.

Or you can pay the same price, £299.99 for a Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or a Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Maker 2 Ltd Edition – each of these also come with that sweet £30 eShop Voucher to get your game collection up-and-running.

