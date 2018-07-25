MacBook Pro (15-inch, mid-2018) review

The MacBook Pro 2018 15-inch is a powerful pro notebook with a fantastic design. However, in its bid to appeal to the mass market, it might turn off some professionals.

Compared to the bombast that surrounds much of Apple’s device launches, the unveiling of the new MacBook Pro 2018 was a rather muted affair, despite the fact that the new generation of MacBook Pros offer a substantial upgrade over previous versions.

Instead of having their very own launch event, like new iPhones do, or taking center stage at Apple’s popular WWDC event , Apple held a more intimate showing for the announcement of the new MacBook Pros, which like in previous generations come in two sizes: 15-inch and 13-inch.

Despite the quieter launch, it doesn’t mean that Apple isn’t excited about the new MacBook Pro. While iPhones and iPads, as well as MacBooks, are aimed at regular consumers, the MacBook Pro is focused on creatives and professionals, with a level of performance (and a high price tag) to match.

However, Apple has done a great job in the past of making the MacBook Pro an aspirational product that appeals to regular consumers as well, and if you’re after the most powerful MacBook device Apple has created, then you’ll be very tempted by the MacBook Pro 2018.

There’s enough of a difference between the two sizes when it comes to components to warrant two separate reviews, and here we’ll be looking at the flagship 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Spec sheet Here is the 15-inch MacBook Pro configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: 2.9GHz Intel Core i9-8950HK (hex-core, 8 threads, 12MB cache, up to 4.8GHz)

Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630

RAM: 32GB (2,400MHz DDR4)

Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display (backlit LED, IPS, 500 nits brightness, wide color P3 gamut)

Storage: 2TB SSD

Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-F, Bluetooth 5.0

Camera: 720p FaceTime HD webcam

Weight: 4.02 pounds (1.83kg)

Size: 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm; W x D x H)

Price and availability

As with previous versions of the MacBook Pro, the 2018 version comes in a variety of configurations and prices. The base configuration comes with a 2.2GHz, 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, Radeon Pro 555X graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB SSD storage for $2,399 (£2,349, AU3,499).

This can be configured to add a 2.9GHz 6-core Intel Core i9 processor for $400 (£350, AU$600) more, 32GB of RAM for $400 (£360, AU$640) more, and an upgrade to the AMD Radeon Pro 560X for an additional $100 (£90, AU$160).

You can also upgrade the storage to a 512GB SSD for $200/£180/AU$320, 1TB SSD for $600/£540/AU$960, 2TB SSD for $1,400/£1,260/AU$2,240 and a 4TB SSD for $3,400/£3,060/AU$5,440.

This gives you plenty of options to mix and match components to get the MacBook Pro 2018 that best suits your needs and budget. So, if you do a lot of video editing, you can upgrade the graphics card, while saving money by sticking to a smaller SSD if you save your work to an external hard drive.

Sure, this is an expensive bit of kit, but you can’t knock the hardware. It’s also to Apple’s credit that the base configuration of the MacBook Pro 15-inch 2018 is the same price as the base configuration of the 2017 version when it launched. So, you’re getting a nice upgrade in specs for no extra money.

If you’re looking for a Windows 10 alternative, then the new Dell XPS 15 2018 offers similar spec options, with an option for an Intel Core i9-8950HK, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD costing $3,299 (about £2,460, AU$4,303). While this is a lot of money, it’s still cheaper than a similarly-specced MacBook Pro 2018, which costs $4,699 (£4,409, AU$7,139). That’s enough of a price gap to make you seriously consider the Dell, unless you’re wedded to macOS.

Design

Apple’s MacBook Pros have been long lauded for their attractive designs, which fit powerful components into slim and light chassis, and Apple has taken a ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it’ approach with the MacBook Pro 2018.

This means the laptop is pretty much exactly the same design as last year, right down to the same dimensions and weight. So, the height when closed is 1.55cm (0.61 inches), and it weighs 1.83kg (4.02 pounds).

That’s great news for anyone who loves the design of previous MacBook Pros, and the dimensions and weight remain impressive for a powerful laptop with a 15-inch screen. It’s a touch thinner than Dell’s XPS 15 , and weighs less than Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 (which tips the scales at 4.2 pounds/1.9kg). These are arguably the MacBook Pro’s biggest Windows-based competitors, and the fact that the MacBook Pro 2018 comfortably beats them on power, while being thinner and lighter, is a big win for Apple.

All 15-inch models of the MacBook Pro 2018 also feature the Touch Bar. This is a thin glass touchscreen that runs along the top of the keyboard, and it displays context-sensitive buttons on its 2,170 x 60 resolution screen. These buttons change depending on the application or task that you’re performing, and they are designed to give you quick shortcuts to help speed up your workflow.

When the Touch Bar first made its appearance on the MacBook Pro 2016, not everyone was convinced by its use, though we were quite fond of it. Over the years, Touch Bar compatibility has grown, so not only does pretty much every Apple app benefit from Touch Bar buttons, many popular third party apps, such as Google Chrome and Adobe Photoshop, also have their own Touch Bar buttons.

These can be genuinely useful, and once you get used to them, they can help speed up your workflow. However, there are a few drawbacks. Because they are context-sensitive, they change depending on what app you’re using, which means you’ll never really be able to use them without checking where they are – unlike physical buttons where you can memorize their location. It’s a small complaint, but one that might make sticking to keyboard shortcuts for your most-used tasks faster.

Next to the Touch Bar is a fingerprint scanner for logging into the MacBook Pro (and authorising payments). It's quick and easy to set up, and accurately reads your fingerprint and logs you in without fuss - something that some fingerprint readers on laptops fail to manage.

Not everything is exactly the same, however. The keyboard has had a revision, which will be good news for many people, though some will complain that the update doesn’t go far enough. The keyboards of previous MacBook Pros with the ‘butterfly’ switch have been criticized for having higher than usual failure rates , and experiencing issues such as ‘sticky keys,’ which is where a key remains active even after it has been pressed and released. Apple was even forced to admit that some of its keyboards break too easily .

While Apple has boasted that the MacBook Pro 2018 comes with an improved keyboard, it didn’t specifically mention that the revisions were aimed at fixing these issues, instead highlighting the fact that it is quieter to type on. If you’re a fast typer who likes to hammer keys while working, this improvement will be welcome (to you and your co-workers).

We certainly find the keyboard to be less noisy when in use, though that shallow key travel remains. This means the keys don’t feel quite as tactile or responsive when typing. Depending on your preferences, you may prefer a low travel, however.

A silicone membrane helps keep the keys quiet, and it could also help stop dust from interfering with the keyboard – a complaint some people have had with previous models.

The screen has also had a revamp. While it keeps the 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and 220ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density of previous 15-inch MacBook Pros, it now also features Apple’s True Tone display technology, which debuted on the iPad Pro , and also features on the iPhone 8 , iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X .

This technology senses the ambient light of the environment you’re working in and adjust the display so that you get a bright and vibrant image, no matter where you’re working.

You can switch this mode on and off in the Display section of System Preferences in macOS, and the difference is quite striking, giving the screen a warmer feel. This is a nice feature if you mainly work with word processing, spreadsheets or coding applications. However, if your job involves work were color accuracy is essential, such as photo and video editing, then you’ll need to turn this feature off. It’s a welcome feature, but one that will be aimed more at consumers rather than professionals.

How thin is too thin?

There’s no doubt that the MacBook Pro 2018 15-inch’s thin and light design makes for a very attractive and desirable design. However, we need to remember that Apple is marketing the MacBook Pro 2018 at professionals first and foremost, and it’s here that we have to wonder if it’s thinness may be a hindrance.

This is because professional devices need to put workflow above all else – including aesthetics. Because of it’s thin design, the MacBook Pro 2018 comes with just four USB-C ports, and one headphone jack port.

To Apple’s credit, all of these are Thunderbolt 3 ports, which means data transfer rates are extremely high if you have compatible devices. However, if you have legacy hardware, such as anything that requires a standard USB port, you’ll need an adapter – which isn’t included.

If you want to plug it into an Ethernet cable, again you’ll need an adapter. Are you a photographer who needs to transfer photos from a memory card? Again, you’ll need an adapter.

While some people will say that the lack of ports is a price to pay for the thin and light design, if you’re after a workstation that handles everything you need with a minimum of fuss, then you’ll soon get frustrated with the MacBook Pro.

Other pro-orientated laptops, such as the ThinkPad, are good examples of putting usability above design. They have workman-like appearances, and can be big and bulky, but you can quickly and easily plug your hardware into them. If compatibility and ease-of-use is your top priority, then looking at a less flashy pro laptop that supports legacy hardware should be your priority.

However, the gorgeously-thin design of the MacBook Pro means it’s a professional notebook that appeals to consumers as well. If you love Apple’s device and want the most powerful MacBook ever made, then the MacBook Pro 2018 15-inch is going to be incredibly tempting.

However, Apple’s pursuit of thinness with the MacBook Pro does have other implications. There’s some very powerful hardware crammed into the MacBook Pro’s diminutive body, and the more powerful the hardware, the hotter it runs. With a thin and light body, this means there needs to be a very good cooling solution that can keep it from overheating.

While on the whole the cooling solution of the MacBook Pro 2018 15-inch does a good job – there’s not much annoying fan noise whirring up when performing intensive tasks like some laptops, there have been worrying reports that the MacBook Pro 2018 throttles the performance of its processor when it gets too hot.

This is the process of limiting the performance of the processor to stop it overheating. While this does happen with other laptops, the worrying thing here is how quickly the MacBook Pro 2018 seems to throttle the processor. It means that a cheaper MacBook Pro, with a core i7 processor, rather than a core i9 chip, can actually perform better during intensive tasks.

We’ll look into this further later on in this review, but the implication is that Apple’s thin design of the MacBook Pro may actually hamper its performance. If that is indeed the case, then you may want to think carefully about how important a thin and light design is when looking for a laptop to help you with your professional work.