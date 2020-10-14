F-Secure is cheaper than most alternatives, but it doesn’t offer many details about its approach to monitoring, and you won’t receive any compensation or additional assistance if your identity is compromised.

Identity theft is a serious concern that impacts millions of people around the world every year. Fortunately, many contemporary identity theft protection providers offer robust protection at relatively little cost, and consumers have a wide range of options to choose from in 2020.

Want to try F-Secure ID Protection? Check out the website here

In our F-Secure ID Protection review, we’ll examine the pros and cons of the platform and how it compares to the best identity theft protection apps.

F-Secure Identity Protection costs $4.99 per month or $26.90 per year after a five-day free trial (Image credit: F-Secure)

Plans and pricing

F-Secure offers a five-day free trial of its identity theft protection services, giving you more than enough time to test out the application before committing to a subscription. Furthermore, there’s no credit card required, so you won’t need to worry about being billed if you forget to cancel. However, you can get a 30-day free trial of the full F-Secure suite, which is a better option, even if you only plan to use ID Protection.

Once you finish the free trial, you can continue using the service for $4.99 per month or $26.90 per year, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee. Subscriptions cover up to five devices at once. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a family plan or any other way to use more than five devices.

Features

It’s hard to say how F-Secure would respond to a real attack, but the platform offers powerful measures to keep your identity safe. It monitors both conventional and dark web sources to keep track of any breaches, and the built-in password manager is an easy way to improve your online security.

F-Secure’s 24/7 monitoring enables you to immediately respond to any suspicious activity (Image credit: F-Secure)

You can keep tabs on your identity simply by entering your email address, making F-Secure ID Protection incredibly low-maintenance. Unfortunately, F-Secure doesn’t provide any features to help respond to identity theft, so you’ll need to pursue the case on your own after receiving a notification through the mobile app or desktop client.

Interface and in use

F-Secure is available for download on Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS, though there isn’t a client for Linux. It took us only a few minutes to install the application, activate a device, and get started with F-Secure ID Protection. You’ll also need to create a master password in order to secure your account.

The F-Secure ID Protection app mostly contains tools for managing passwords (Image credit: F-Secure)

Even though the Mac client is called ID Protection, it looks more like a password manager than an identity protection suite. You’ll receive a notification if your identity is compromised, but there isn’t much to do in terms of settings or features. The application itself feels a little dated compared to some competitors.

Support

F-Secure has decent support resources for ID Protection and its other services. The FAQ area of the site is a good place to look if you have any questions about the platform.

Unfortunately, there are only 15 articles on ID Protection as of August 2020. That said, all 15 have been published since June 2020, so it’s possible that more will be added in the future.

The F-Secure forums look promising, but they aren’t particularly active (yet) (Image credit: F-Secure)

F-Secure does have a support forum for ID Protection, but there haven’t been any posts or comments in several weeks as of the time of writing. The product itself appears to be relatively new, so more users may join the community in the future.

If these pages don’t have what you’re looking for, you can also contact the F-Secure team directly via phone or live chat. In the US, phone and chat support is available from 9 AM to 6 PM (presumably Eastern time, although the website simply says “local time”).

The competition

F-Secure describes a solid set of identity theft protection measures on its website, but it doesn’t have the same reputation as some of the established providers. Norton LifeLock, for example, is a respected name that offers protection against identity theft and has restoration specialists who will help you respond to any breaches. But LifeLock is substantially pricier than F-Secure ID Protection, starting at $9.99 per month ($8.33 when paid annually) for the first year of a Select subscription, so it isn’t exactly an affordable option.

That said, Norton has much more robust protection for the additional cost. Select users can get reimbursed for up to $25,000 in losses or more for its higher tier plans. Subscribers also get free access to NordVPN, 24/7 support, USPS address change verification, credit monitoring, etc.

Final verdict

F-Secure is significantly cheaper than many other identity theft protection providers. That said, it doesn’t offer nearly as much protection. It will monitor the dark web and use “human intelligence” for the rest, but the website doesn’t mention tools such as credit monitoring, address change verification, or alerts for crimes committed in your name. F-Secure will hopefully send you a notification if something goes wrong, though it doesn’t provide many details about its monitoring practices, and you’ll be on your own when it comes to recovering your identity and recuperating your losses.

With all that in mind, users who are serious about keeping their identity secure should consider investing in a more powerful solution, but F-Secure is affordable and the built-in password manager is a nice feature.