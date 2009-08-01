Performance of this dish is great, but is it the most practical for your needs?

The Technisat Multytenne Twin is a fixed off set-type dish with a multi-feed LNB preset for the four most popular European satellites: Astra 1, 19°E, Hot Bird 13°E, Astra 1E/1G/3A, 23.5°E, and Astra 2/Eurobird 1, 28.2°E. That's a lot of choice from a single dish.

The Twin's nicely finished Satman 45 reflector has a diameter of 45cm – surprising given that 80cm dishes are the norm for multi-sat. But the four satellites that lie within the Twin's grasp are all high-powered.

Elevation adjustment

The rust-proof aluminium reflector bolts to an aluminium LNB boom and a bracket that forms part of a simple azimuth-elevation mount. This fits to the wall bracket via an aluminium tube.

Slots cut into the mount provide the elevation adjustment, which is curtailed by the corner of the bracket hitting the back of the LNB boom, but the elevation range is fine for Europe.

Azimuth adjustment involves rotating the dish around on its pole and locking it into position. On the other end of the LNB boom slots the business end of the Twin. This huge piece of microwave hardware is designed for exclusive use with the supplied dish, and no adjustments are provided.

Hex bolts are used throughout – an Allen key is included. Attention to installation could have been better. The mount, being part of a stock Technisat off set dish, isn't really suited to this role. There should be a pivot that enables the assembly to be rotated, thereby compensating for a bracket that isn't dead vertical.

And as with motorised dishes, it needs to be. If it's not, the full geo-arc (and the four points on it that the Twin can see) won't be seen properly. You might get 13°E and 19.2°E, but not 23.5°E and 28.2°E (or vice versa). The azimuth/elevation adjustment could also be improved.

Tightening the bolts can throw a dish out of alignment enough to lose the satellites (finger-tighten the bolts before adjusting).

Set up the dish to optimally receive Astra 1 channels, and all the other birds should appear. You don't get any boots to protect the LNB connectors from the elements, but Technisat provides a couple of strips of self-amalgamating tape. To switch between the satellites, DiSEqC 1.0 is used, so most digital satellite receivers should be compatible with the Twin.

Reception of all four satellites proved reliable in our hot South- East site. The 'damp towel treatment' suggests that during poor weather you'll lose signals quicker than a neighbour with a conventional motorised 80cm dish.

