Zenfolio is now offering its website builder service to UK photographers

Popular website builder for photographers , Zenfolio has launched a new platform for its UK clientele, six months after the company unveiled its new solution in the US.

The new platform combines a website builder , photo gallery and ecommerce website solution, as well as CRM tools.

Available now, the solution has integrated booking, real-time scheduling, invoicing , payment and automatic fulfilment capabilities that allow photographers to spend more time behind the lens as the Zenfolio platform works behind the scenes.

Portfolio for photographers

Built on a Machine Learning infrastructure, the platform offers analytical insights and recommendations, as well as photo searching options.

Zenfolio said in a blog post that the new platform was launched to target photography businesses looking to manage and grow their profile.

“The UK has always been a very important market for Zenfolio and our new platform gives photographers sophisticated tools to improve their business productivity, with automated, efficient workflows for mobile-friendly interactions with their clients.” said John Loughlin, Zenfolio CEO.

The platform also enables intuitive selling, the creation of promotional coupons, and an ordering system for digital downloads along with automated fulfilment and shipping of lab photo products from One Vision Imaging (OVI).

The UK platform is slightly different to the US solution Zenfolio launched in April 2021. The US platform has two plans, Portfolio and PortfolioPlus, while the UK platform offers an additional plan, Prosuite.

The Prosuite plan offers 1TB of storage for photos and the maximum file size for photos across all Zenfolio plans is 100MB.

The Portfolio and PortfolioPlus plans have been developed to cater to the needs of aspiring and part-time photographers.

The solution uses automation to book new clients and email client campaigns and promotions. Zenfolio also added a people filter solution that utilizes facial recognition software to help photographers and their clients search through hundreds of photos to streamline the photo proofing and selection process.