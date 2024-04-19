Web.com’s new free trial unlocks AI features for SMBs
Entrepreneurs and SMBs can now get hands-on with the Web.com website builder for free
Web.com has announced it will now be offering a free trial of its popular website builder, allowing users to get to grips with all features and tools without the need to input any credit card details.
Web.com’s suite of tools includes AI-generated templates and content, onboarding, marketing tools, appointment scheduling, and more.
The company its latest announcement aims to help small businesses and entrepreneurs experience full access to the platform with no-risk.
Unlocking the power of AI
Web.com highlights that entrepreneurs and SMBs often face challenges when it comes to getting started with website creation and undertaking time-consuming tasks including website building, finding and selecting a domain name, creating a logo, and generating written content for their new site.
With its most recently launched AI website builder, Web.com aims to help businesses overcome these challenges, allowing them to generate a professional website within minutes without the risk of an immediate financial investment.
Web.com’s free trial offers users full access to the platform's website building and marketing capabilities that include email marketing, appointment scheduling, and logo builder tools.
The free trial lasts for one month and requires no credit card details to be provided. Users can sign up using their email address or Google or Meta accounts. They will then need to answer a few questions that will be used by the AI to build their site.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
During the trial users can build, customize, and publish their website. However, they are limited to doing so on a Web.com branded domain until they upgrade.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Check out our list of the best AI website builders
- Could AI build your next website for you? We talked to Wix about its new AI website builder
- Looking for a free website builder? We have listed the best free website builders
Previously working as a freelance content writer and editor, Owain has been writing about website builders, marketing, and a range of other business topics since 2017. During this time he has worked with industry leaders, spoken at several events, and been published on top media sites including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
Owain has gained hands-on experience with many leading website builders. This includes building his own ecommerce store on Shopify, creating several websites on WIX, and working with clients to grow their WordPress and Squarespace sites.
During his career, Owain has gained a breadth of marketing experience across industries ranging from complex engineering and international events to brand design and even brewing. Undertaking a 4 year apprenticeship in business, Owain has achieved a HNC, HND, and BA(Hons) in Business, Management, and Marketing alongside several professional qualifications from institutes including the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Institute of Data and Marketing (IDM).
When he isn’t thinking, talking, and writing about website builders, Owain is a keen practitioner and competitor in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, enjoys walking his dog, and spending time with his family.