Web.com’s new free trial unlocks AI features for SMBs

Web.com has announced it will now be offering a free trial of its popular website builder , allowing users to get to grips with all features and tools without the need to input any credit card details.

Web.com’s suite of tools includes AI-generated templates and content, onboarding, marketing tools, appointment scheduling, and more.

The company its latest announcement aims to help small businesses and entrepreneurs experience full access to the platform with no-risk.

Unlocking the power of AI

Web.com highlights that entrepreneurs and SMBs often face challenges when it comes to getting started with website creation and undertaking time-consuming tasks including website building, finding and selecting a domain name, creating a logo, and generating written content for their new site.

With its most recently launched AI website builder, Web.com aims to help businesses overcome these challenges, allowing them to generate a professional website within minutes without the risk of an immediate financial investment.

Web.com’s free trial offers users full access to the platform's website building and marketing capabilities that include email marketing, appointment scheduling, and logo builder tools.

The free trial lasts for one month and requires no credit card details to be provided. Users can sign up using their email address or Google or Meta accounts. They will then need to answer a few questions that will be used by the AI to build their site.

During the trial users can build, customize, and publish their website. However, they are limited to doing so on a Web.com branded domain until they upgrade.