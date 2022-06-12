Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will be a ‘gameplay show’

Xbox boss teases some big reveals

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will reportedly focus on in-game footage rather than cinematic trailers, and will include a few surprise reveals.

That’s according to Xbox head Phil Spencer, who spoke about the Xbox Bethesda showcase during the Xbox FanFest watch party (a pre-show event in which various members of the Xbox team talk about the upcoming livestream). As noted by The Verge’s Tom Warren in a tweet (opens in new tab), Spencer gave some clues as to what we can expect.

“Today is really a gameplay show,” Spencer reportedly said during the stream. That means it’ll include fewer CGI-based videos, such as cinematic teaser trailers, and more in-game footage. We can also expect updates responding directly to the feedback of Xbox community members.

Somewhat more tantalizingly, Spencer sugged some of the apparent reveals that have already leaked ahead of the event might not prove accurate. That should keep us all on our toes.

“Don’t look at any leaks,” he said, “this show has a couple of surprises.”

Just what those surprises will contain is up in the air. Unexpected game reveals? DLC that no one predicted? A brand new Xbox console? Probably not that last one, but it won’t be long before we know for certain.

