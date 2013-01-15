Celerity teams up with ClickSquared

Data management company Celerity has formed a worldwide partnership with US company ClickSquared to provide the latter's Cross-Channel Marketing Hub to its clients.

UK based Celerity will be able to market the campaign management software-as-a-service alongside its CRM consultancy products and services.

The Hub is a cloud based solution that comes with email and mobile delivery, customer intelligence tools, customer scoring and social apps.

Jason Lark, Celerity's managing director, said: "By combining the features and functionality of ClickSquared's Hub with our best-in-class marketing programs and data solutions, we can provide clients with a robust, integrated offering that eliminates the need to maintain multiple standalone platforms.

"Beyond its platform, we found ClickSquared's depth of marketing knowledge, email delivery expertise, data management acumen and understanding of systems integration to align nicely with Celerity's core strengths."

ClickSquared claimed it is the only company offering this type of SaaS, cross-channel campaign management software.