Walmart is launching an Amazon Prime rival

Walmart has officially unveiled its new membership program Walmart+ which brings together in-store and online benefits to save customers money as well as time.

The retail giant's Amazon Prime rival will cost $98 per year and for the price, Walmart+ customers will get free, unlimited same-day grocery delivery along with other benefits such as fuel discounts and the ability to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait in line.

Walmart+ will be available across the US beginning on September 15 and members will either be able to pay $98 per year or $12.95 per month to get access to the discounts and other benefits the program offers. Chief customer officer at Walmart, Janey Whiteside explained in a press release how Walmart+ is the ultimate life hack for customers, saying:

“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs. Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them. Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value. Life feels more complicated than ever. Walmart+ is designed to make it easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience. We know shopping should fit customers’ needs, not the other way around. We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that. We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.”

Walmart+ benefits

Walmart+ will offer more than 160,000 items for same-day delivery with no per-delivery fee on orders worth $35 or more. If this sounds familiar, that is because the retail giant already provides similar benefits with its Delivery Unlimited program. With the launch of Walmart+ though, Delivery Unlimited members will be moved to the new program.

Walmart's new program will also provide members with fuel discounts in addition to delivery savings. Walmart+ members will receive fuel discounts of up to five cents per gallon on any fuel at almost 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stations across the US.

As Whiteside explained, the new program will also improve the in-store experience for members as they'll be able to use the company's Scan & Go service to pay without having to wait in checkout lines. With the Walmart app, customers will be able to scan items as they shop and then pay for them using Walmart Pay for touch-free checkout which makes a great deal of sense during the pandemic.

We'll have to wait until September 15 to see how well Walmart's new membership program is received by the public but based on what we know so far, Walmart+ will likely appeal to customers who already rely on the retail chain for their groceries and other deliveries.

