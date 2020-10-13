This is the cheapest Chromebook deal right now - and it even has a touchscreen

HP Chromebook 14 with touchscreen: $299 $119 at Best Buy

(roughly £90)

The saving is greater than the actual cost of the laptop with the HP Chromebook 14 at Best Buy. Considering you're getting 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron processor and 32GB of internal storage, this could be a great choice if you're looking for a portable machine.

View Deal

The most amazing Chromebook deal on Prime Day isn't actually available at Amazon, but comes from BestBuy instead.

The HP 14-CA061DX is a surprisingly solid device given it's available for just under $120, down from $299 (a whopping 60% discount). In terms of value for money, there’s no other device running ChromeOS that even comes close.

It features a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor, a 14-inch HD+ touchscreen display, 4GB system memory, 32GB eMMC onboard storage and a 2-cell battery that can power the device for nearly 11 hours (or so HP claims).

When it comes to connectivity, you’re spoilt for choice. There’s a front facing TrueVision HD webcam with two microphones, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, four USB ports (including two Type-C ones) and an audio jack.

All ChromeOS devices come with 100GB Google Drive cloud storage for two years, which is worth a pretty penny in itself, and this particular product also comes with a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security antivirus for three devices.

We particularly like the fact the power adaptor is a USB Type-C, which means you should be able to charge it using a power bank, a smartphone or even another laptop.

On the downside, however, it's pretty heavy for a 14-inch laptop at 1.5kg.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

