This is the cheapest 4G LTE tablet right now

What is it? The Blackview Tab8 is the most affordable Android tablet that offers LTE connectivity.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? The combination of Android 10,

two 4G SIM slots, a large screen, a tastefully polished metal finish and a very attractive price tag earns it high marks in our books. We have yet to find anything comparable for an outlay that low. But if you found something cheaper, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? It's available from Banggood for $134.99 (about £100/AU$177) until January 31, 2021, when you use code BGdec18, which applies to the HK & CN warehouses. That's an extra $5 off the current sale price of $139.99. Overall, you get more than 20% off its suggested retail price.

Cheapest price Blackview Tab8 Android 4G tablet: $169.99 $134.99 at Banggood

Save $35 by using the exclusive code BGDec18 at checkout (for the HK and CN warehouses). The Blackview Tab8 should make a reasonably good mobile workhorse even for businesses thanks to its 4G connectivity. This offer ends on January 31, 2021.View Deal

We've built a list of the best rugged tablets out there

Here's our choice of the best business tablets available

Check out our list of the best tablets for senior on the market

What else should we know? It comes with an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Android 10, a 10-inch full HD+ display (and a rare 16:10 aspect ratio), a 5mp front facing camera, a rear 13mp one, a 6580mAh battery, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type-C connector, microSD card slot and a pair of speakers. It is also very thin (8.9mm) and surprisingly light (600g).

Any cons? There's no dedicated HDMI connector and a companion keyboard is available as a rather expensive $49 option.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet.

Check out these tablet deals where you are

Bear in mind