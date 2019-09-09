TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards 2019: Best marketing and cloud storage solution

Last month we gave our readers a chance to cast their vote to help us narrow down our extensive longlists of the best B2B tech and accessories for the TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards 2019, in partnership with Avast Business.

The votes have now been counted, and here are the top picks for the best marketing and cloud storage solutions in 2019.

(Image credit: Google)

Best Cloud Storage for Business: Google Drive

Google Drive has come a long way since it first launched back in 2012 at a time when many businesses were first beginning their cloud migrations. Google’s cloud storage solution is part of G Suite alongside Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and its other productivity and business software. With Google Drive for G Suite , every user at your organization gets 30GB of cloud storage space on the basic plan but this gets bumped up to unlimited storage with the company’s Business and Enterprise plans as long as you have five or more users.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

Best Web Hosting for Business: GoDaddy Business Hosting

US web hosting giant GoDaddy is this year’s pick for the best web hosting for business. With its business hosting plans you get the power of a Virtual Private Server with an easy-to-use cPanel control panel to manage your website. Unlike with GoDaddy’s shared hosting plans, you don’t have to share resources such as CPU and RAM with others. You can also host an unlimited number of websites with GoDaddy Business Hosting and the company even includes a free subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Business Email for the first year with each of its business plans.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

Best Website Builder for Business: GoDaddy Website Builder

Building a website from scratch can be a difficult undertaking which is why many organizations choose to use a website builder instead. This year’s pick for the best website builder for business is GoDaddy Website Builder because of its ease of use and GoDaddy itself even claims that it enables anyone to “build a better website in under an hour”. This website builder provides users with a simple editor which allows them to create responsive websites using pre-built content blocks. An integrated Getty image library helps you find pictures for your site in just a few clicks and the service even allows you to design sites on anything from your desktop to your phone.

Best Email Marketing Solution: Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a dedicated email marketing platform that allows users to send notifications, updates, offers and other direct marketing to opted in subscribers. However, the service also includes built-in analytics so you can gauge the performance of these email campaigns. Mailchimp is available at three different tiers though the company also offers a Free plan that allows you to send up to 12,000 emails per month to up to 2,000 subscribers on your list. Mailchimp also recently announced that it will soon expand beyond email to offer a full marketing platform for SMBs .