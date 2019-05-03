Spotify's Daily Drive mixes music, news and podcasts in a personalized playlist

Spotify's algorithmic playlists are one of the streaming service's key attractions, throwing together your favorite tracks and artists without you having to slave over piecing individual tracks together. But it looks like Spotify is taking things one step further.

The Verge first spotted a new 'Daily Drive' feature in the Spotify app, which throws podcasts and news broadcasts into the mix alongside music recommendations.

It's effectively an expanded version of Spotify's Discover Weekly, and mimics the experience of listening to a traditional radio, jumping between stations in one handy playlist.

The feature appears to be in testing – hence why most of you can't see it yet – and is currently only showing in Portuguese.

Spotify is always testing out new features, such as importing songs from smartphones, shared subscription plans, and unlimited ad-skipping for free users. Suffice to say a lot of them don't make them to market (or haven't yet), but it bodes well for users wanting podcasts served up to them in more accessible ways.