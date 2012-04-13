Spotify plans special announcement next week

Spotify looks set to bombard us with another launch next week, following the announcement of a special event in New York.

The Swedish streaming giant has sent out press invites for the Ad Age Digital event on Wednesday, where CEO Daniel Ek will take the stage for a keynote address.

The press briefing notice also offers little clues as to what could be announced, but the company usually doesn't disappoint when it makes a song-and-dance about something 'special.'

Recent rumours have suggested that the company may be ready to introduce family plans, which will offer Premium subscriptions at a discounted rate if more than one household member signs up.

Busy bodies

The company has offered a suite of new apps for us to play with, welcomed The Red Hot Chili Peppers into the fold as well as introducing a Play Button widget, all in the last couple of weeks.

The Play Button released music from the shackles of its desktop and mobile app, allowing anyone to legally embed entire albums and playlists within a webpage or blog.

What could be next? We'll could follow that and still be considered 'special'? We'll find out on Wednesday.

UPDATE: TheVerge reports that the announcement relates to the launch of Brand Apps, which will allow official partners to set up playlists, which will earn the company a lot of money in ad revenue.

McDonalds, Reebok and Intel are already on board and will launch apps in the next few months according to the report.

Via: Engadget