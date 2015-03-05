Microsoft Office 2016 preview finally lands on Mac

Just weeks after Microsoft brought the Office 2016 Consumer Technical Preview to PC users, the company has let Mac users join the fun without even having to sign a non-disclosure agreement

Mac users can now sink their teeth into the OS X version of the Office 2016 that includes all the elements users have come to expect from the productivity suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote.

Each app has been given a significant refresh and there are a range of different features tailored to Mac systems such as full retina display support, full-screen view, scroll bounce. Even the task pane has been refreshed to modernize the whole user experience.

How to get it

Microsoft plans to release new updates for the technical preview every few weeks and the service is completely integrated with OneDrive, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint; meaning every time you sign in to Office 2016 for Mac, it will call up documents created on any device.

All users need to do to download the Office 2016 for Mac Preview is to head over to this link and follow the instructions.

Via: Microsoft