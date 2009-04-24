Nepali firm offers mobile coverage for Mt. Everest

A Nepali telecoms firm is set to be the first to offer mobile coverage to the top of Mount Everest, it was reported this week.

Handy indeed for those climbers that want to call their mum when they get to the top of the 8,850 meter (29,035 feet) high rock.

And, more seriously, the extension of mobile coverage to the top of one of the world's most-climbed (and most-feared) mountains will no doubt be a massive improvement for climbers' safety and well-being.

Everest within coverage

"We are going to set up mobile towers in Thakdin, Manjo, Pheriche and Gorak Shep, which will bring the summit of Mount Everest within the network coverage," Anoop Ranjan Bhattarai, director of the satellite service wing of Nepal Telecom, told Reuters.

"A mobile tower at Gorak Shep [near the base camp] will provide connectivity to climbers at the top," Bhattarai added.

The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-June, prior to the annual monsoon rains.

Via Reuters