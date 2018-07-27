Trending
 

Mobile phones news

null

What is 5G? Everything you need to know

By Mike Moore

TechRadar Pro

5G networks are coming soon - here's our guide to all the latest news and more

null

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date, price, news and leaks

By Matt Swider, James Rogerson

Updated We have the official Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date, so tell Bixby to set your calendar for August 9.

null

ZTE profit evaporates in revised results

By Steve McCaskill

TechRadar Pro

ZTE revises its Q1 results to take into account the impact of the overturned 7-year US ban

null

Fortnite on Android may be more difficult to download than your average game

By James Peckham

A new rumor suggests Fortnite may not be easy to download from the Google Play Store when it's out.

null

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price leak points to high cost once again

By John McCann

More details on the Note 9 price emerge, as well as names for the three rumored color variants.

null

Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals ‘Clearly White’ color option in the wild

By Stephen Lambrechts

A new leak allegedly showing the Google Pixel 3 XL gives us our best look to date at the upcoming device.

null

YouTube dark mode begins rolling out to Android users

By Harry Domanski

YouTube has begun to roll out a dark theme for its Android mobile app after introducing it to iOS in March this year.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google's new phones could come with a smart Pixel Stand dock

By David Nield

We're expecting a lot of Pixel-branded hardware from Google in a few months – and a wireless charging dock could be included.

null

The cheapest 2018 iPhone rumored to have ultra-thin bezels and a Full Active Display

By David Nield

The 6.1-inch iPhone is likely to be cheaper than the other models but it's still going to have an impressively minimal design.

null

iPhone 11 release date, price, news and leaks

By James Rogerson, Matt Swider

Updated All the news and rumors about the iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI), along with our wish list of what we want from it.

More news