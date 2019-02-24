Nokia 9 PureView launches with more rear cameras than any other smartphone

Nokia has announced its latest range of phones at MWC 2019, with a quartet consisting of the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and the flagship Nokia 9 PureView.

It's the Nokia 9 PureView which is the standout smartphone here, with a market-leading five (yes, FIVE) rear cameras.

The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 build on previous low-end generations, while the Nokia 1 Plus offers another super-entry level handset next to the bargain basement Nokia 1.

Nokia 9 PureView

The Nokia 9 Pureview. Image Credit: TechRadar

The most interesting device launched is the Nokia 9 PureView, a handset with five 12MP rear cameras.

Two of these are RGB snappers and the other three are monochromatic, and with all five perched on the rear of the device along with a flash and time-of-flight hole, you'd be forgiven for thinking the phone looks like a creepy spiders' eye.

Nokia is marketing the handset strongly towards an audience of photography enthusiasts, with a partnership with Adobe Lightroom to help photographers with their post-processing, and Google Photo's reliable range of effects available to use with the device.

Clearly HMD Global (the Finnish firm behind Nokia handsets these days) wants to give the great camera phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS Max, a run for their money.

You also get a 5.99-inch, QHD+ pOLED display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of RAM, 3,320mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia 9 PureView price is $699 / AED 2,299 (around £540, AU$980) and is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

New budget options

The budget Nokia 4.2. Image Credit: TechRadar

The Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 chipset, either 2GB or 3GB of RAM, the choice of 16GB or 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras, an 8MP selfie snapper, 3,000mAh battery and Android 9 Pie. It's set to cost $199 / AED 599 (around £150, AU$270) for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and $169 (around £130, AU$230) for the 2GB/16GB model.

Next up is the Nokia 3.2, with a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, Snapdragon 429 chipset, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 3.2 price is $169 / AED 469 (around £130, AU$240) for 3GB/32GB and $139 / AED 569 (around £105, AU$200) for 2GB/16GB.

Finally there's the Nokia 1 Plus is, with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ display, quad-core MediaTek chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 2,500mAh battery and Android 9 Pie Go Edition.

The 1 Plus is aimed at developing markets, will be available from mid-March and is priced at just $99 / AED 299 (around £75, AU$140).

