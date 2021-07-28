New Nokia smartphones are built to last

HMD Global has announced the addition of three new Nokia phones to its refreshed portfolio which have been specifically designed with longevity in mind.

The first devices is the new life-proof Nokia XR20 and this rugged smartphone can withstand extreme temperatures, 1.8m drops, one hour under water and other conditions that are far harsher than the rough and tumble of everyday life.

The device also features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus which brings a two-time improvement in scratch resistance over its Gorilla Glass 6. In addition to longevity, HMD Global will provide the Nokia XR20 with four years of monthly security updates and three years of OS upgrades.

We've built a list of the best rugged smartphones available today

These are the best business accessories on the market

Also checkout our roundup of the best business smartphones

In a press release announcing its new Nokia phones, HMD Global's CEO Florian Seiche explained why the company decided to design them around longevity, saying:

"We are tapping into consumer pain points around durability and longevity. We did a global trend report and found that 73% of consumers want to keep their phone for longer and would if their devices were maintained over time. At HMD, we are empowering people to avoid early device replacement and encouraging a more sustainable consumption through our longevity promises.”

Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310

The Nokia C30 is the new hero of HMD Global's C-Series and this business smartphone comes with the largest battery and biggest screen yet in a Nokia phone.

It features a 6.82-inch HD+ display along with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge. When it comes to durability, the Nokia C30 is wrapped in a sturdy polycarbonate shell to guarantee that it will last.

Finally, HMD Global has added another device to its Originals family which celebrates the iconic Nokia 6310. The new Nokia 6310 has been reimagined for today's users and comes equipped with advanced accessibility features, optimized ergonomics and a battery that will last for weeks.

The Nokia XR20 is available now starting at £399 in the UK while in the US there is only one model that costs $550. The Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310 are also available now though both devices will only launch in select markets.