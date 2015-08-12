This is the first Windows 10 tablet and it costs only £99

So there we have it, the first tablet to run Windows 10 out of the box. Most tablets that currently run Windows 8.1 can be upgraded to Windows 10.

But the Tesco Connect is the first one in the UK that comes with Microsoft's latest operating system ready to use and it doesn't cost the world.

For just £99 (or £49.50 if you use Tesco's Clubcard Boost), you get an entry level tablet that bears the same specification as the Linx 8 that we reviewed recently.

So expect the ubiquitous Intel Atom Z3735G, a quad-core BayTrail part, 1GB of RAM, 32GB onbaord storage, an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, two cameras, a couple of ports and connectors.

There's two notable things about this tablet other than the fact that it is a first; it doesn't come with Office 365 Personal as most Windows 8.1 tablets did, which marks a change in strategy from Microsoft.

Then there's the fact that Microsoft seems to have managed to sort out Windows 10 Home as a compressed operating system, a very useful feature for ODM and OEMs keen on producing affordable Windows tablets.