Samsung's HDR display-packing hybrid laptop takes aim at Netflix bingers

Samsung has introduced the Notebook 7 Spin, a new series of 13- and 15-inch hybrid laptops that it claims to be the ultimate entertainment system.

The two convertible notebooks feature bright and colorful Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) displays with a new Video HDR mode. In this mode, the screen displays sharper images, more colors vivid and textures that truly pop.

We haven't gotten a chance to check out the device ourselves yet, but given Samsung's old habit of including super saturated AMOLED screens, we bet it will be quite colorful. What's more, with a 360-degree hinge, users will be able to turn and twist the screen on the notebook into tablet mode and other presentation positions.

Spec-wise, the Notebook 7 Spin comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 and i7 processor, 1TB hard drive with an 128GB SSD on higher tier configurations, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics on 15-inch models.

The Notebook 7 Spin also comes equipped with Samsung's fast charging technology, which allows users to extend battery life up to two hours with just 20 minutes of charging. The 15-inch model can also fill up completely in just 90 minutes whereas the 13.3-inch reaches a full charge in 100 minutes.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't divulged the Notebook 7 Spin's actually battery life.

The Notebook 7 Spin will be available starting on June 26 with a starting price of $799 (about £537, AU$1,056) for the 13.3-inch, Intel Core i5-6200U powered models. The 15.6-inch will arrive with an Intel Core i7-6500U CPU and discrete graphics for $999 (about £671, AU$1,320) and $1,199 (about £805, AU$1,584) – with the latter model featuring more RAM and an additional SSD.