Microsoft OneDrive update will make it easier than ever to locate your files

Microsoft is working on two new updates for its cloud storage service OneDrive that will make it easier for users to locate their shared files and locations.

As online collaboration tools have become essential to the way both organizations and individuals work, more users have turned to cloud storage services to store their files. However, as more files are added to shared drives, finding exactly what you're looking can be a time-consuming and often tedious process.

For this reason, Microsoft has revealed that it will be adding a Quick access menu to OneDrive that will provide users with a list of their most recently visited locations.

When this feature becomes available next month according to a new post in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, users will be able to visit the shared document sites they use most often with one click which should help boost their productivity. However, they'll also be able to pin frequently visited locations to the Quick access list to make them easier to find.

Moving Add to OneDrive shortcuts

According to a new blog post, Microsoft has received great feedback on its “Add to OneDrive” feature which first released last year.

Now though, in a separate post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the software giant has revealed that users of its cloud storage service will be able to organize their Add to OneDrive shortcuts in their own private folders.

This new functionality is also expected to be available next month and after OneDrive users move shortcuts from My files to other OneDrive folders, they'll be able to access them from any device or browser.

While cloud storage can be a helpful tool for storing your files online, not being able to find the files and folders you need quickly can hamper productivity. Thankfully though, Microsoft will make it much easier to find exactly what you're looking for in no time at all when these two new features become generally available next month.

