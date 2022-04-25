macOS Server has been killed off at last

Audio player loading…

After 23 long years, Apple has finally ended support for its macOS Server operating system.

The Unix-like server operating system was built to manage fleets of Mac computers running in businesses, schools, and other types of organizations.

Apple had been slowly cutting off support for macOS Server for years, particularly since 2018 when the company announced macOS Services would be losing features such as its Wiki, DHCP, and DNS, as well as its calendar and contact support.

What does this mean for macOS Server users?

Some features from macOS Server will live on, and features such as Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server are now bundled with every installation of macOS High Sierra and later.

One of the most popular features of macOS Server was Profile Manager, Apple's mobile device management (MDM) service. To help customers migrate away, Apple has posted a guide to finding alternative MDM solutions available from a variety of third party suppliers, including Microsoft Active Directory and LDAP directory services.

macOS Server was officially discontinued on April 21, and the last version of the operating system will be macOS Server 5.12.2.

The update comes after Apple introduced its Universal Control feature to Mac and iPad, allowing different Apple devices to integrate better together.