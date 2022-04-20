Ghostbusters and Among Us steal the show at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Facebook re-branded to Meta last year and slapped the new name on its VR headset to boot. Today is the second annual showcase for the device, giving us a first look at all of the games heading to the platform in the not too distant future.

Formerly known as the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, the family of VR headsets now sports the moniker Meta Quest in line withe Facebook's re-branding at the end of last year. 2021's Oculus Gaming Showcase focused purely on the software coming to the Quest 2, and this year's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is no different – aside from the name change.

Announced last month, we already have an idea of a handful of titles making their debut at the event. That list includes Among Us VR, Cities: VR , as well as updates to existing games, like Beat Saber. Tripwire Interactive has also teased "something big" for the showcase. Given the reference to sneaking, it's likely a follow-up to 2019's Espire 1: VR Operative, but we'll have to wait and see.

You can tune into the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase over on YouTube or Twitch. We've embedded the YouTube stream below, and will update this post with up-to-the-minute news on the games revealed as it goes on.