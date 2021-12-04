Lenovo may have solved the WFH problem for good

Working from home can be tedious especially in a cramped apartment which is why Lenovo has announced the launch of a new initiative that will allow employees to work from one of the most remote locations on Earth.

The company's new Work for Humankind initiative will allow volunteers from around the world to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a long-lasting difference while working remotely from an island 400 miles off the coast of mainland Chile.

Work for Humankind will be held at Robinson Crusoe Island which is one of the most ecologically rich places on the planet. However, the island currently faces a number of challenges including access to education, healthcare, the impact of habitat degradation and invasive species. For this reason, the Chilean Government and the international non-profit Island Conversation have launched a number of community-drive projects over the last decade to address these problems.

Unfortunately though, these efforts have been hindered by telecommunications and technology challenges which is why Lenovo has decided to step in and create a new technology hub on the island.

Work for Humankind

The Work for Humankind initiative will send select volunteers with a range of skills, backgrounds and specialties to Robinson Crusoe to help support the local community and prevent the extinction of endangered species all while being able to continue working their current jobs remotely.

As part of these efforts, Lenovo will create a cutting-edge technology hub with a range of devices, services and solutions from its Intelligent Devices Group such as high-speed internet connectivity to help the island advance its goals.

Vice president and CMO of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, Emily Ketchen explained in a press release why the company has decided to launch its Work for Humankind initiative, saying:

“Whether it’s due to the life-changing nature of the pandemic, or society’s increased focus on sustainability, people are recognizing the weight of doing good and technology’s role in enabling that. To help us achieve this, we need to work differently, and we’re relying on tech to help us do so. 79% of those surveyed believe technology and tech companies are the most critical factors in enabling people to work from anywhere. Companies like Lenovo can be a powerful catalyst for this change. That’s why we’re launching Work for Humankind, to draw attention to the importance of our individual wellbeing as well as that of our communities, by showcasing how innovation in tech can enable us to achieve both.”

If you're interested in protecting the environment and are a flexible remote worker, you can apply here by December 30 to have a chance to become one of the lucky volunteers on Robinson Crusoe Island.

