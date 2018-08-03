How to watch the European Championships cycling: live stream from anywhere

European Championships cycling: where and when The cycling leg of the 2018 European Championships 2018 will come from Glasgow and the surrounding areas. The action will start with qualifying rounds on Thursday, August 2 from 7pm BST and run until Sunday August 12 with the men's road race.

The European Championships 2018 are here and all the action, running across Glasgow and Berlin, is kicking off from Thursday August 2. If you're here to find out about live streaming the cycling in particular, you're in the right place.

The track cycling starts with stars like Olympic champion Laura Kenny showing up for the competition of Women's Team Pursuit, from 6:45pm BST on Saturday 4. Her husband, six time Olympic gold medalist Jason Kenny, will be representing his country in the men's team sporting from 8:13pm BST.

Some of the expected highlights from the cycling are laid out as follows, with the qualifying occurring from Thursday.

Saturday August 4

3:54pm BST – Track Cycling, Women's points race.

7:42pm BST – Track cycling, Women's individual pursuit.

Sunday August 5

12:30pm - 4pm BST – Cycling, Women's road race.

Monday August 6

7:18pm BST – Track cycling: Men's individual sprint

Tuesday August 7

9:30am-11:15am BST – Women's mountain bike

Saturday August 11

9:50pm BST – Women's BMX finals

Sunday August 12

12pm BST – Men's road race

How to watch the European Championships cycling online for free in the UK

The BBC will be bringing us full coverage of the European Championships 2018 cycling and beyond, meaning you can watch the action on your television or via BBC iPlayer. This will be spread across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and on the BBC Sport app.

Since you can get the iPlayer app for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles and other smart devices, there should be plenty of ways to watch no matter where you are.

If you're outside the UK, a good option is to watch via TVPlayer.com. If your location blocks you from accessing the video, a simple download and activation of a VPN service should solve the issue. Read on to find out how, below.

Watch European Championships cycling anywhere else in the world for free

Watching the European Championships cycling in the UK is super simple, but if you're away on holidays, or living abroad, and want to watch the high paced cycling action, you can do so using a VPN. That's presuming you can't catch it via local broadcasters which cover it thusly:

Germany – ARD and ZDF

Spain – RTVE

Italy – Rai

France – France Télévisions

For all others, and even in some of these countries, a VPN is still your best option.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one from the UK before heading over to TVPlayer.com. Here are the details for how to stream the European Championships cycling with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream the European Championships cycling for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of the European Championships cycling coverage.

Where can I watch the European Championships cycling using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream the European Championships cycling from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Images courtesy of bbc.co.uk/proms