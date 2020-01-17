Google unveils Premium Support plan for enterprise cloud service

In an effort to attract more large enterprises to its cloud, Google has announced a new Premium Support plan for businesses running mission-critical workloads on its cloud infrastructure.

According to the search giant, the cost of its Premium Support plan will be based on how much each customer spends monthly. However, this level of support comes at a cost with prices starting at a minimum of $12,500 per month and enterprises can use Google's pricing calculator to figure out how much it will cost them.

Signing up for Google's Premium Support plan could certainly be worth it for enterprises that need to have issues dealt with quickly. For instance, Google has said that for P1 cases, situations where a mission-critical application or vital infrastructure is unusable, customers can expect to get a response in 15 minutes.

The plan also covers new product reviews, training and troubleshooting for third-party systems and services.

Premium Support

In a blog post announcing the company's new Premium Support plan, vice president of cloud support at Google, Atul Nanda explained how it was built from the ground up to meet the needs of customers running modern cloud technology, saying:

“Premium Support has been designed to better meet the needs of our customers running modern cloud technology. And we've made investments to improve the customer experience, with an updated support model that is proactive, unified, centered around the customer, and flexible to meet the differing needs of their businesses.”

Premium Support customers will also be able to call on “content-aware experts” who know their applications and infrastructure stack inside out. They will also have access to a dedicated technical account manager who can help them work through any issues that arise. Customers can even pay more to have technical account managers in multiple regions in order to have someone available at all times.

Google's support team will also be there to help premium customers prepare for special events such as Black Friday which often lead to huge spikes in traffic that could potentially cause problems.

Via siliconANGLE