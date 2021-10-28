Gamers rejoice? Call of Duty: Vanguard’s launch install size could be lower than previous games

Developer Sledgehammer Games has revealed, via Twitter , that Call of Duty: Vanguard's install size will be “significantly below” previous Call of Duty releases, adding players are expected to save up to “30%-50%” of disk drive space on next-gen consoles and PCs.

Sledgehammer will likely achieve this by compressing the file size of Vanguard, through SSDs (solid-state drives) and Kraken compression technology (a technology that can shrink game file sizes up to 60%) that’s used in the PS5 and newer PC builds.

Call of Duty games have become an annoyance for players because of their drastically huge file sizes taking up extraordinary amounts of space on limited hard drives, meaning gamers had to start making choices over which games to keep in their downloaded library.

Activision even had to warn owners of the standard 500GB PS4, they may no longer have room to fit both Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War.

At some point we need to take a stand against these Call of Duty update file sizes**not today, as I delete half my games to make room for one CoD nerfApril 1, 2021 See more

Last year, Call of Duty Cold War launch file sizes (the size of download required just to get the game onto the console) were between 93GB and 136GB, depending on the console.

And these were only the launch file sizes, meaning Cold War with its updates can be up to 300GB on consoles.

Sledgehammer games hasn’t stated the official file size of Vanguard, but file size estimations on the Xbox store say that Vanguard will still be at a large 92.54 GB, so it isn't clear for gamers what file size reductions they will be seeing with Vanguard, and whether the size will increase as the game gains new updates.

Hope on the horizon?

The Call of Duty file size issue was bordering on ludicrous in previous iterations, especially for PS5 owners.

However for games using the combination of Kraken compression and better storage technology, the size of some PS5 games have been dramatically lowered: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is 33.66GB, Returnal is 58.68GB and Deathloop is 28.13GB, for instance.

While the file sizes of Call of Duty games exceeded 100GB; games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla were about 45GB on consoles and Far Cry 6 was around 80GB on consoles, as Call of Duty developers haven’t been compressing their game file sizes like other third-party developers.

In an interview with IGN , Infinity Ward’s (developer of Call of Duty Modern Warfare) production director admitted that “[its] pipeline could be better” to optimize and compress file sizes - essentially saying that game size was an overlooked element.

Now that it looks like the developers of Call of Duty now have done something to improve their development pipelines to deliver smaller file sizes, let’s hope Sledgehammer Games can keep to its expected “30%-50%” size reduction for Call of Duty Vanguard when it launches on November 5 to avoid further negative press over storage.