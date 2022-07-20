Discord voice chat on Xbox Series X is a massive win for crossplay

Audio player loading…

Discord voice chat is now available on console for Xbox Insiders, with a full release rolling out soon.

The popular messaging app has landed on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Xbox announced (opens in new tab) on its official news site. Players will now be able to link their Discord and Microsoft accounts under one banner, allowing you to access your Discord friends list on Xbox consoles.

Discord integration isn't replacing Xbox's existing party chat system. However, it's set to be a fantastic solution for partying up for crossplay-supported titles. Your friends and Discord community members can now share the same party across Xbox, mobile and PC devices.

How to link your Discord account to Xbox

As mentioned, you'll need to be signed up for the Xbox Insider program to currently make use of Discord on the platform. However, Microsoft has noted that it "will be available soon for everyone". Read our guide on how to join the Xbox Insider program to get started.

If you're an Xbox Insider, you can access Discord on Xbox with relative ease. Simply hit the central Xbox Home button on your controller, navigate to Parties & chats, then select Try Discord Voice on Xbox.

Scan the QR code that appears on the screen with your phone, and you'll be able to link your Discord and Microsoft accounts together, giving you access to the new functionality.

(Image credit: Microsoft / Discord)

Why Discord on Xbox is such a big deal

Cross-platform multiplayer support has exploded in recent years, with huge games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and Fall Guys embracing the feature. Many of the best crossplay games, though, don't have dedicated party chat functionality to make it easier to chat with friends across platforms.

Discord has always been a great app for this, but unless you're on PC, you won't get a balanced audio experience between the game and the party. Now that Discord has come to Xbox, though, you won't have to compromise one or the other in order to chat with friends online.

Discord coming to Xbox is also fantastic for games that have larger Discord communities around them. Want to make more friends by partying up in cross-play games like Minecraft or Apex Legends? You can access any communities you've joined through Discord on Xbox, start a voice chat party and get to playing right away.

We can't wait for Discord to roll out fully to players outside of the Xbox Insider Program. Hopefully, Microsoft and Discord can use the current Insider rollout to iron out any kinks for a seamless experience when it comes to the full release.