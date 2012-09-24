Apple releases update for Apple TV

A new update for both second and third generation Apple TV devices was released Monday, Software Update 5.1.

Though the update brings a few new features and upgrades into play, there aren't many major improvements.

Chief among the additions is the ability to view Shared Photo Streams, which now allows you to "browse photos and comments, and receive notifications of new content," according to Apple's support page.

Additionally, 5.1 allows users to have more than one iTunes account per device, and will make switching between those accounts simple and easy.

Improved stability and AirPlay integration

While there are also some performance-related improvements to Apple TV, some smaller additions have also been implemented.

There's now some better AirPlay functionality, including the ability to "send audio content from Apple TV to AirPlay-enabled speakers and devices."

That includes both AirPort Express and additional Apple TVs.

Fortunately, users can protect their AirPlay with an onscreen code, which should help prevent others from hijacking things like party playlists.

Users will also be able to search for movie trailers right from their Apple TVs, and U.S. users can now local theater times.

New screen savers have been added, and users will also find better options for subtitling after updating their Apple TV.

Via MacRumors, Apple