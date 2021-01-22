Deathloop release date, trailers, gameplay and news

Deathloop is an upcoming action-adventure from Arkane Studios, the developer behind the Dishonored series, that pits rival assassins against one another in a murderous game of time loops.

Deathloop sees you playing as assassin Colt, who is trapped on Blackreef, a mysterious island locked in a never-ending time loop. It's up to Colt to end the loop, all while being hunted by the island's less-than-hospitable inhabitants and a rival assassin called Julianna, who is determined to stop Colt and to keep the deadly time loop going. In order to stop the loop once and for all, Colt must take out eight key targets on the island.

But that would be too easy, right? Colt only has 24 hours to kill all the targets, meaning the loop plays an integral role in Deathloop's combat, allowing Colt to try new approaches to his assassinations and learn from the failures - but his enemies learn too. Sound interesting? Then read on for everything we know so far about Deathloop.

Cut to the chase

What is it? An action-adventure shooter from the makers of Dishonored

An action-adventure shooter from the makers of Dishonored When can I play it? May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021 What can I play it on? PS5 and PC

(Image credit: Arkane/Bethesda)

Deathloop is due to release on May 21, 2021, for PC and as a timed console exclusive for PS5 (which lasts a year).

First announced at E3 2019, Deathloop was initially due to release in the "Holiday 2020" window. However, Arkane Studios announced in August 2020 that the release was being pushed back to Q2 2021.

In November, the developer confirmed that Deathloop will now release on May 21, 2021.

Deathloop trailers

The most recent Deathloop trailer revealed the game's new release date of May 21, 2021.

Check it out below:

Released in September 2020, the second Deathloop gameplay trailer shows how players can use the time loop to Colt's advantage.

"See how Colt tackles the problem of getting two Visionaries – Aleksis and Egor – in the same place at the same time," the video description reads. "There are eight Visionaries responsible for keeping the time loop going. Eight people that have to die to make things right, and thanks to the time loop, you’ve only got one day to take them all out or the loop resets. But the targets are spread out across the island and are often only accessible at certain points throughout the day. So how can you possibly eliminate them all in time? The solution won’t be easy, but with some practice (and quite a few resets) you’ll be able to solve the puzzle of Blackreef and break the loop."

Check out the trailer below:

Arkane showed off the Deathloop PS5 gameplay trailer back in June 2020, during Sony's Future of Gaming event. This is when we found out the game's initial release window of "Holiday 2020". Check it out below:

Deathloop was officially announced at E3 2019 with this world premiere trailer, which you can watch here:

Deathloop gameplay

(Image credit: Arkane/Bethesda)

From what we've seen and heard about Deathloop so far, this isn't your run-of-the-mill shooter. As Colt, players will have access to various weapons and abilities to utilize in their assassinations. There are also different options for approaching each target depending on your playstyle, with the option to either go in guns blazing or stealthily pick them off.

Each new loop gives you a chance to uncover information or clues you might have missed the first time around, giving you more knowledge and helping you to decide how to approach an assassination. So, even when you die – which it looks like well happen a lot – you can use your failed experience to help you succeed the next time.

But Deathloop isn't restricted to just a single-player experience. Instead, you have the option to turn on multiplayer, allowing another player to take on the role of Julianna, who will try and hunt you down while you complete your assassinations. Multiplayer is optional, and an AI can control Julianna instead.

Deathloop news

(Image credit: Arkane/Bethesda)

Deathloop utilizes DualSense controller

Being a timed console exclusive on PS5, Deathloop utilizes the PS5 DualSense controller's innovative features such as haptic feedback and and adaptive triggers.

"With Deathloop’s dynamic weapons, every weapon will feel unique in your hands," Anne Lewis, senior content manager at Bethesda Softworks, wrote in a PlayStation Blog post. "From the way it fires or swings, to the way it reloads or connects with its target, you’ll feel the difference through the DualSense controller.

"When a low-tier weapon is jammed, your trigger button will be blocked halfway, giving you instantaneous feedback even before the animation notifies you. It’s a momentary setback that could force you to retreat for a beat while you fix it. As you’re watching your character on-screen punch the gun to get it in working order, you’ll feel a correlating strike in your controller, activating the mechanism to unjam it."

Players should also be able to feel the change in surfaces thanks to the DualSense's haptic feedback.

Timed PS5 console exclusive

Deathloop is will a one-year console exclusive on PS5, meaning we may see the shooter arrive on Xbox consoles in the future - though this hasn't been confirmed yet.