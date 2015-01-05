Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1s, latest computers are an affordable lot

Lenovo is out with a host of affordable computing solutions at CES 2015.

First among them is bendable line of Flex 3 laptops, a set of 11-, 14- and 15-inch computers situated on a 360-degree hinge. The 1366 x 768screens have touch capacity, so you can swipe and scroll in one of the Flex 3's four modes: Laptop, Stand, Tent and Tablet.

The line can go up to an Intel 5th Generation Core i5 or i7 processor, though the Flex 3 11 middles about with a Pentium chip. All run Windows 8.1, feature up to 8GB DDR3L memory and up to 1TB HDD storage.

Lenovo's Harmony software is included in the devices, which run $399 (about £260, AU$494), $549 (about £358, AU$679) and $579 (about £377, AU$716). Look for them in May this year.

S41 Notebook

Going the more traditional laptop route is the S41 Notebook. A light metal machine, an up-to Intel Core i7 and discrete Nvidia graphics options gives the laptop some oomph.

It features a 14-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 screen and up to 1TB SSHD or 256 GB SSD storage. Dolby Home Theatre speakers housed in the 19.5mm thin frame should give users a powerful and portable notebook option.

The S41 Notebook is headed to stores in June with a $799 (about £521, AU$989) price tag.

C40, C50 and B50 machines

If you're more of an All-in-One user, Lenovo has you covered.

Two sets of the C-series AiOs are due in March. Both the C40 and C50 feature Full HD IPS edge-to-edge displays and come equipped with Nvidia GeForce graphics and up to an Intel 4th gen Core i5 processor.

A touchscreen is optional, though the integrated stereo speakers come standard. If the C-series catches your fancy, nab the C40 for $429 (about £280, AU$531) and the C50 for $729 (about £475, AU$902).

The B50 with RealSense 3D Camera is a behemoth

Coming in as the largest (and most expensive) of them all, the Lenovo B50 with RealSense 3D Camera boasts a 23.8-inch Full HD display that stretches to the edges. JBL speakers, next-gen Nvidia GeForce graphics and touch capacity make this PC perfect to fool around with.

The 3D camera not only brings three-dimensional entertainment to the fore, it also recognizes gestures and expressions for user control.

The B50 is due in March for $1,249 (about £814, AU$1,545).