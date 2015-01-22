£100 PC-on-a-stick lands in the UK

After Hannspree yesterday, ICT service provider, Stone Group has unveiled its own PC-on-a-stick, commonly known either as a Windows dongle or a Compute Stick (as Intel puts it).

It's essentially a tiny computer that runs on Windows (and uses an Intel chip) and connects to any display that has a HDMI connector. You can also connect it to a DVI monitor but you will require a connector and there will be no sound transmitted.

Unlike the Hannspree model announced yesterday, Stone's stick costs only £100 although it is unclear whether it will be VAT inclusive.

Like other models on the market, this Windows 8.1-powered device features an Intel quad-core Atom processor, 32GB internal storage, 1GB of RAM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a microSD card reader.

Stone says that it will be available with a range of educational software bundles which is likely to include Office 365 Education solutions (either E1 or E3).

Intel unveiled the blueprint for this form factor a few months ago. Called the Compute Stick, it borrows its design from Android HDMI dongles which have been on the market for nearly two years.