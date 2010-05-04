Valve reveals Mac Steam release date

Valve's gaming download service Steam is coming to the Mac this month, with a date set for 12 May.

Originally, Valve's Steam client was meant to come to Apple Macs in April but this date came and went and the service still remained in private beta, where it has been since March.

It now looks as if 12 May will be the date when Valve officially unveils its software to the general public - this according to the makers of Steam who released the following rather short statement to the press: "Valve today announced the public release of Steam for the Mac is May 12. Please stay tuned for more information.".

Full Steam ahead

There won't be too much difference to the PC and Mac versions of Steam, but there will be a new feature which is called Steam Play that allows users to buy games that are compatible with both PCs and Macs.

Steam has been a phenomenal success on the PC, since its creation back in 2003.

At launch, Valve's top games – including Left 4 Dead 2, Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, Portal and the Half-Life series – will be available to Mac users.

Back in April, the PC version of Steam was given a redesign which was part-created using public feedback.

