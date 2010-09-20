Report: iPad with FaceTime due early 2011

An Apple iPad featuring FaceTime videocalling is due to be released in early 2011, according to reports from Apple's suppliers in Asia.

Display component vendors undergoing validation with Apple right now have revealed that the updated iPad will arrive at some point in the second quarter of 2011, suggesting that we could be seeing iPad 2 arriving at some point in the spring next year.

FaceTime iPad calls

DigiTimes claims that Apple suppliers expect that the updated iPad will arrive by the second quarter of 2011, featuring full FaceTime video-calling compatibility.

DigiTimes goes on to cite TPK Touch Solutions, Wintek, Cando, and Chimei Innolux as suppliers for Apple's next gen ultra-thin touch panels, set to feature reinforced glass.

All display components in testing are for a 9.7-inch screen size, so it seems like we might forget those rumours of a small-screen Apple iPad. At least for now.

FaceTime is already available on the iPhone 4 and the recently-released 4th-gen iPod touch

Via Ars Technica