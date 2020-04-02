Avaya Cloud Office rolled out for remote workers

Amid the global coronavirus-led lockdown, Avaya has teamed up with RingCentral to launch a new online collaboration tool.

Avaya Cloud Office is a new unified communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) product offering video conferencing, messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, and most importantly, enabling collaboration across different devices, regardless of their locations.

Under development since last October, Avaya Cloud Office is now available for purchase, and can be used with a range of popular office suites including Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, and Salesforce CRM.

Collaboration tool

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, various businesses including schools, offices and even government offices have had to be closed down temporarily, forcing employees to work remotely, meaning more and more companies are adopting flexible working solutions.

"Organizations of all kinds are adapting to new ways for their employees to communicate, collaborate, and be productive, regardless of their location or the device they're using, with the help of easy-to-use cloud solutions that empower a mobile, remote workforce," said Jim Chirico, Avaya's president and CEO.

Avaya’s solutions are most commonly used in contact centres globally, and with the introduction of this new tool, the company aims to assist organisations carry out their business continuity plans while keeping employee health in mind.