AMD Ryzen Threadripper release date, news and features: everything you need to know

Last year, AMD released its Ryzen line of processors, but it didn’t stop there. Later in August 2017, AMD launched three impressively overclockable high-end desktop CPUs – named ‘Threadripper’.

However, AMD didn’t just sit on its laurels after releasing the fastest processor we’ve used. AMD has also suggested that bitcoin miners use Threadripper CPUs for cryptocurrency mining, to save money on future upgrades – likely due to the out-of-this-world compute power of Threadripper.

And, now that AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation is on its way later this year, we’re probably going to be seeing improved performance, similar to what we saw when Ryzen 2nd Generation succeeded AMD Ryzen.

So, here’s all the information we have on AMD Ryzen Threadripper, from the release date to price evaluation and other useful information.

Cut to the chase

What is it? AMD’s uber-powerful 8-, 12- and 16-core processors

AMD’s uber-powerful 8-, 12- and 16-core processors When is it out? Available as of August 10, 2017

Available as of August 10, 2017 What will it cost? Starts at $549 (about £420, AU$690)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper first two processors the 1950X and 1920X arrived on August 10, 2017. While AMD’s entry level Ryzen Threadripper 1900X came out a few weeks later on August 31, 2017.

We’re still waiting on any news regarding the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900, 1920 and 1950 chips, but given their existence has only been leaked through motherboard manufacturers – a concrete release date is difficult to come by, assuming they ever release at all.

It doesn’t end there, though, as AMD plans to support its Threadripper line of CPUs with new releases until at least 2020, according to some leaks.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper price

At long last, we now have firm details on what price the AMD Ryzen Threadrippers will release at. They’re not cheap, but you can expect to pay less for more performance than you would get with a comparable Intel chip.

Whereas the 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X retails at $999 (around £770, AU$1,295), the Threadripper 1920X will boast 12 cores and sells for $799 (around £615, AU$1,035). Lastly, the Threadripper 1900X comes with a $549 (about £420, AU$690) price.

Meanwhile Intel’s closest competitor to the 1950X, the Core i9-7960X, sets users back a whole $1,699 (around £1,315, AU$2,200) while the 12-core i9-7920X is $1,189 (around £920, AU$1,500). The Threadripper 1900X's closest octa-core competitor from Intel is the Core i7-7820X that retails for $599 (£529, AU$869).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper specs and power

We officially know the AMD Ryzen Threadripper series features "up to 16 cores and 32 threads", with the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X serving as the posterchild for these specs. The 1920X, on the other hand, is limited to 12 cores and 24 threads. Lastly, the 1900X serves up 8 cores and 16 threads.

As for how fast those cores will run, the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X can be found running at a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 4.0GHz. At the same time, the Threadripper 1920X runs at a base/boost clock of 3.5/4.0GHz. Finally, the 1900X runs at a base/boost clock of 3.8/4.0GHz.

To put this into perspective, the Intel Core i9-7960X has packs the same 32 threads and 16 cores as the Threadripper 1950X and so on and so forth with the Intel Core i9-7920X vs Threadripper 1920X and Intel Core i7-7820X vs Threadripper 1900X we've setup.

Then there are the XFR-less AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900, 1920 and 1950. First up, the 1900 will run at 3.1/3.7GHz base/boost clock speeds while the 1920 will operate at 3.2/3.8GHz. Though the 1950’s boost speeds have yet to surface, this chip will run at a base clock speed of 3.2GHz. All of these contain the same amount of cores as the 1900X, 1920X and 1950X.