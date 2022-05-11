Warzone Operation Monarch: how to fight alongside King Kong and Godzilla

Warzone Operation Monarch is here and players are running around Caldera with two of the most iconic monsters causing extra havoc. This is one of Warzone's most ambitious crossover events in history, with plenty to interact with to get your Kaiju fix.

We’ve known about Operation Monarch in Warzone Season 3 for a little while now, but the exact details of what it actually is were vague. Was it a big, Fortnite-like live event? A game mode? Or just a cosmetic push?

Well, we now have the answer. While it does come with a lot of cosmetics and in-game items tied to the Legendary Monsterverse, it's a playable game mode where players fight on a battlefield alongside (and against) King Kong and Godzilla.

However, there are still questions you undoubtedly have, such as how does the Operation Monarch game mode work, what do Godzilla and King Kong do, and how do you control them? Because yeah, that is something you can do. Here’s everything you need to know about the Operation Monarch game mode.

Warzone Operation Monarch

How to fight alongside Godzilla and King Kong

(Image credit: Activision)

Operation Monarch’s big selling point is, of course, King Kong and Godzilla. While the cosmetics are nice, most people are going to be lining up to see the King of Monsters and the Eighth Wonder of the World go at it.

To see the two monsters do battle – and try to get a win in the middle of it – you'll have to play the Operation Monarch limited-time mode. It runs from May 11 to May 25 and is a 60-player game, with squads made up of four players. For the most part, it'll function like any other game of Warzone – only, there are two massive monsters causing havoc around you.

On the field, players will find Monarch Intel in supply boxes, supply drops, by killing enemies and doing damage to both Godzilla and King Kong. You can then use this intel to unlock Killstreaks and Loadout Drops.

The game ends, like any other Warzone game – when one team is left standing.

How do you control King Kong or Godzilla?

(Image credit: Activision)

For the most part, King Kong and Godzilla will not be overly active in the heat of battle… that is until they go into a Titan Frenzy. This happens at the start of a match, and once more during its duration. This sees the Titans fly into a fury and start attacking players.

During this time, you can deal damage to both creatures directly. The team that deals the most damage will receive a special S.C.R.E.A.M device. That’s where the real fun begins.

Once you have your hands on the device, you can use it like a Killstreak, and it allows you to direct one attack from either Titan. You get to choose from a ground pound from King Kong, or a heat-ray from Godzilla, as well as choose where the attack will hit on the map. You can have the best loadout in the meta, but I don’t think that will help you against having a 337-foot Gorilla stomp on your head.

That's everything you need to know about Operation Monarch game mode. In essence, it's a normal Warzone game, only now you have two of the most iconic creatures in all of pop culture towering above you, which is kind of awesome.