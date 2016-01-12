Power tips for the Gmail inbox

Life without Gmail is hard to envisage. It's arguably the best free email service there is. Over the years, Google has added more and more features to it but, thankfully, it has managed to avoid filling it with too much rubbish.

While other web email services can seem cluttered, Gmail continues to look fresh and clean. One of the biggest differences between Gmail and other email services is the way you can organise your mail.

Others use the folders approach, where you can drop your photos into a specific folder called, say, Photos (we're nothing if not original).

Gmail, on the other hand, uses labels. Instead of moving emails to separate pots, all Gmail emails sit in the Inbox or the Archive (unless you've deleted them). Attach a label called Photos, click the label and it instantly brings up all emails with the label Photos.

So far, it's exactly the same as folders in the way it works. The beauty of labels, however, is that you can add another one – Vera's Birthday, for instance. Now you effectively have two folders doing different things, but the single email manages to sit in both of them, without taking up more space.

Even better, you can choose whether the email sits in your Inbox view or whether it's sent to the Archive, and it still shows up whenever you click on either of the labels.

The innovative label system is just one of many amazing things you'll discover as you read this article.