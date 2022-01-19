How to watch today's big Canon Cinema EOS camera launch

When is the Canon EOS Cinema event? The Canon EOS Cinema event is set to start on Wednesday January 18 at 7am EST / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT. How long will the event last? Depending on how much Canon has to show, the event could last 30 minutes to one hour.

In the market for a new Canon Cinema camera? Or just fancy seeing a glimpse of the latest cutting-edge video tech? Then you'll want to tune into Canon's big Cinema EOS livestream today, which will be kicking off in a few hours.

Canon hasn't revealed specifically what it has in store for today's announcement, but it doesn't host livestreams for minor launches – and it has promised a new camera that "ushers in an exciting new era for the Cinema EOS range".

The Cinema EOS lineup recently celebrated its tenth birthday, with the Canon EOS C300 (the first camera in the range) arriving back in late 2011. Since then, we've seen Canon flesh out the lineup with several video stars, including the Canon EOS-1D C (the first DSLR with 4K video recording) and, more recently, the Canon EOS C70, the first Cinema camera with Canon's RF mount.

What kind of camera will Canon be announcing today? Given recent rumors, our money is on something similar to the latter – with Canon promising that its launch will come with "ground-breaking new features". To find out exactly what those are, head to the livestream below at 7am EST / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT.

How to watch the Canon Cinema EOS camera launch

Canon is hosting its Cinema EOS camera launch on its YouTube channel, with the event due to kick off from 7am EST / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT.

The event will be hosted by Ram Sarup, a Pro Video Product Specialist at Canon Europe, which gives us some idea of what to expect, and comes with the slightly vague tagline of "see no limits".

We've embedded the livestream above, so you can tune into the event right here – or you can simply go to the YouTube page and set a reminder to get an email prod from YouTube when it's about to get started.

It's not yet clear if Canon is planning to announce more than one product at the event – will we also see the arrival of new Cinema lenses? It's certainly possible given the size of the event, but we've only got a few hours now to find out for sure.

What to expect from the Canon Cinema EOS launch

The only thing we know for certain about today's launch event is that Canon will announce a new Cinema EOS camera – and one that will have, according to Canon, "ground-breaking new features".

What isn't yet clear is whether that camera will be a larger cine cam like the long-rumored Canon EOS C200 Mark II, or something smaller like the Canon EOS C70 (below).

(Image credit: Canon)

The latter was the first Cinema EOS Camera to come with an RF-mount, which also appears on Canon's more consumer-friendly photography cameras like the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6.

There have been rumors about a Canon EOS R5c, which is expected to be a video-focused version of the Canon EOS R5, but it's not clear whether or not this would be announced at a Cinema EOS event, or elsewhere.

Either way, it's been a pretty quiet time for Cinema EOS news in the last year, but it looks like Canon's going to rectify that – and hopefully announce some new RF-friendly Cinema prime lenses – during its big event today.