How to protect yourself online in 2018

2017 was the year of ransomware according to the Kapersky Security Bulletin, with 26.2% of those targeted being business users, and one in six of businesses that paid the ransom not recovering their data. There were multiple ransomware outbreaks, including WannaCry, ExPetr and Bad Rabbit.

In other cyber threat news the KRACK vulnerability was discovered, leaving wireless network encryption exposed, and users waiting for patches. Finally, early this year, our CPUs were discovered to have security holes via the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities.

As well as reviewing last year's cyber attacks, and discussing the lessons that can be learned, the Kaspersky Security Bulletin also predicts some likely threats for the coming year.

The bottom line is that it's a cybersecurity jungle out there, but by following a few simple tips you can maximize your business's chances of making it through 2018 unscathed.