Some of the Switch's best Pokémon games are on sale right now

Best Buy has a shortlist of some of the best Pokémon games for the Switch on sale for a pretty hefty discount.



Whether you're a big Pokémon fan or just want to beef up your Switch library with some great games, everything on sale is a great choice. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl along with New Pokémon Snap – the remake of the popular Nintendo 64 game that saw you photographing Pokémon – are the most recent releases on the list. Pokémon Snap came out last year, while both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released a bit later in November 2021. All three are $40 each, which, if you buy one, is $20 back into your wallet – or to reinvest in one of the other games in the sale.

Also showing up $20 off are Pokémon Shield and Pokémon Sword, which were the first mainline games in the series to come to the Switch. While they don't have the previous entries in the series selection, it's still a really great adventure.

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Although they aren't listed with the rest of the sale, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee and Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu are both even further discounted, half off their normal price. They're great entry points to the series if you're new, serving as a total remake of Pokémon Yellow. You have the option to use motion controls to toss your Pokéballs, which will be very familiar to regular Pokémon Go players. And, of course, Eevee and Pikachu are absolutely adorable.

Choosing between the Eevee version or the Pikachu version boils down to which one you find cutest.