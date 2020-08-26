GoDaddy prices, plans, and discounts: the best offers for September 2020

GoDaddy is one of the largest web hosting companies available. It provides entrepreneurs with a platform to build their own website and market their products and skills to the rest of the world. GoDaddy provides several options: WordPress hosting, web hosting, and shared hosting. The website is also very organized so it’s easy to find whichever hosting service you’re looking for.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

How much does GoDaddy cost?

There are four main plans through GoDaddy that will help you build a strong website:

The Economy plan, which is the most basic option, costs $5.99 per month. It includes 100 GB of storage, 10 databases, unmetered bandwidth, and access to an Office 365 email for the first year. This plan works best for starter websites and new projects.

The Deluxe plan costs $7.99 per month and includes unlimited websites, storage, and bandwidth. You still have access to 25 databases. This plan provides more flexibility for larger websites.

The Ultimate plan costs $12.99 per month. You have access to everything in the Deluxe plan, plus two times the processing power and an SSL certificate for the first year, which can improve the safety and performance of your website. This plan works great paired with WordPress.

The Maximum plan is great for websites with lots of videos and high-resolution photos. It costs $19.99 per month. The biggest difference between this plan and the Ultimate plan is the length of the SSL certificate: with the Maximum plan, the certificate lasts the full term of your hosting plan.

Are there any GoDaddy discounts or coupons available?

Most of GoDaddy’s plans are currently on sale for 33% off, which brings down the price to what's listed above. The Ultimate plan is currently 23% off, while the Maximum plan is on sale for 20%. Unfortunately, there aren't any additional coupons available at this time.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

Can I try GoDaddy for free before purchasing?

Yes, the great thing about GoDaddy is the option to try it for free. You can sign up for a free trial for one month. You can create an account on the website and access the trial without a credit card, and you can cancel your trial at any time.

Another bonus to using the free trial is you will gain access to any of the web hosting plans. If you want to practice building your website and see what it looks like on GoDaddy, you can easily use the free trial and then decide whether to upgrade to one of the paid plans.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

How well does GoDaddy compare to the competition?

Compared to some of the other web hosting services out there, GoDaddy provides a significantly larger amount of storage at an affordable price. For example, the most basic web hosting plan for Ionos costs $4.00 per month (two dollars less expensive than GoDaddy) but it only comes with 10 GB of storage. GoDaddy’s most initial plan includes 100 GB. This is a huge difference. If you’re looking for a web hosting plan that includes lots of storage space, then GoDaddy is a great option. However, if you’re more concerned about pricing, another platform like Ionos is slightly cheaper.