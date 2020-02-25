The best cheap gaming monitor deals and sales in February 2020

So you're on the hunt for cheap gaming monitors, but you're looking for the sales that can save you cash on a high-end display. You're in luck, we've been searching high and low for the best cheap gaming monitor deals around and we've found some fantastic models in the process. With high-end gaming monitors coming in at sometimes eye-watering high prices, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of cheaper options out there.

We're not only tracking the latest cheap gaming monitor deals, but we're also shopping around for the specific features you're looking for. That means you'll find excellent prices on cheap 4K or curved gaming monitors, as all as models that feature FreeSync and G-Sync support. We've also found the cheapest 144Hz gaming monitor worth picking up as well as a budget option under $100 / £100.

You'll find our top picks below, but in case you're not sure where to start or what you need to consider when choosing between cheap gaming monitor deals we've also got a handy guide at the bottom of the page as well.

The best cheap gaming monitor deals and sales

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus VP228HE

The best cheap gaming monitor under $100 / £100

Screen size: 21.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 90°(H)/65°(V) | FreeSync: No | G-sync: No

Excellent value for money

Extra gaming features

Flicker-Free makes up for 60Hz refresh rate

Menus can be pretty confusing

So you're looking for the cheapest of our cheap gaming monitor deals but you don't want to skimp on the specs? The Asus VP228HE is meeting you right there. You're getting a fantastic display quality, with bright color contrast and vivid picture worthy of a much higher price tag. Sure, that 60Hz refresh rate might put a high-octane user off, but there's Asus's own Flicker-Free tech built into this particular cheap gaming monitor, along with a 1ms response time, keeping everything zipping along nicely.

The Game display profile enhances darker regions of the screen while leaving light sections alone, meaning more visibility for you in game without washing out the rest of the picture. There are plenty of use-specific display modes to choose from, and though navigating the user interface can be a little cumbersome, for under $100 / £100 you're picking up an excellent display with a load of extra features you just won't find with other models at this price point.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer KG221Q

The cheapest gaming monitor with AMD Freesync

Screen size: 21.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 75Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: TN | Viewing angle: 170°(H) / 160°(V) | FreeSync: Yes | G-Sync: No

Fantastic AMD FreeSync support

Great color contrast and light / dark levels

Cheap price

No DisplayPort

Fairly thick bezels

Whether you know it as the Acer KG221Q or the KG221Q bmix, this cheap gaming monitor is one of the best out there. Outperforming its price tag in display quality and gaming-focused specs, there's a lot to like in here. Sure, if you're looking to hook up your AMD GPU with the FreeSync features we've listed this Acer gaming monitor for, you might be after a slightly larger screen. But that's not to say this isn't a fantastic screen to be used with a smaller desk, or if you're simply strapped for space in general.

You'll be running FreeSync up to a maximum of 75Hz refresh rate - perfect if you're looking to make the most of an older GPU in the first place. That said, you'll still notice zippy movement even at this fairly standard rate. It's finally possible to grab cheap gaming monitor deals that eliminate tearing, and the Acer KG221Q is great at it.

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ Zowie RL2455

Best gaming features in a cheap gaming monitor

Screen size: 24-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: TN | Viewing angle: 170°(H) / 160°(V) | FreeSync: No | G-Sync: No

Lag-free, fast response times

DVI input

Low-light response that doesn't wash out color

Design details stand out however small they are

No FreeSync

Still only 60Hz refresh rate

It's inevitable that a list of the best cheap gaming monitors would feature a BenQ model. These gaming monitors are well known for stuffing excellent display quality and speedy response times into a small price tag, and this Zowie RL2455 is no different. Plus, you'll find frequent cheap gaming monitor deals and sales on this version.

We're celebrating this particular model because of its plethora of gaming-focused features. That means everything from Black eQualizer keeping enemies in the dark on your radar, all the way to smaller details like a special display frame that doesn't reflect the light of your screen, eliminating all possible distractions.

There's a reason this cheap gaming monitor is also popular with console gamers and eSports players. The Zowie RL2455 also manages to pack incredibly speedy response times into its price while keeping everything completely lag-free. You'll want to test out faster-paced games on this particular model - so get started with fighters, first person shooters and twitch reflex platformers for the full experience.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic XG2401

The best cheap gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate

Screen size: 24-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: TN | Viewing angle: 170°(H) / 160°(V) | FreeSync: Yes | G-Sync: No

144Hz refresh rate for an excellent price

Low input lag mode

Fairly thick bezels

Fiddly controls

Not much to look at

While there are cheaper gaming monitors with a 144Hz refresh rate out there, you'll likely find a stripped-back spec in other areas on such models. We've picked out the ViewSonic XG2401 because not only does it offer such a speedy refresh rate at a fantastic price, but you're also getting the tech to make good use of such a feature under the hood. Namely, this cheap gaming monitor features an excellent 1080p display panel with a 1ms response time and 144Hz FreeSync compatibility.

Squeezing all that into a sub-$200 / £200 price tag is no mean feat, making this ViewSonic gaming monitor a particularly great cheap gaming monitor deal. With all that work going into making sure the picture can keep up with itself, you'd be forgiven for thinking input lag would suffer. That's not the case here, with a fantastic low input lag mode configurable from the, it has to be said, fairly cumbersome menu controls.

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC C27G1

Best cheap curved gaming monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: VA | Viewing angle: 178°(H) / 178°(V) | FreeSync: Yes | G-Sync: No

Borderless design

Excellent color accuracy

Boost mode for extra response speed

1080p display

No speakers

Brightness can struggle

While curved TVs have all but died out, curved gaming monitor deals are still holding on. The AOC C27G1 offers an excellent price tag on a cheap curved gaming monitor - one that allows many to overlook a few of the brightness issues in favor of a 1080p display with lightning response times at under $250 / £225. Overdrive mode puts a stop to most of the ghosting you might find on first load, and you may also need to fiddle around with the settings to source the best configurations for your games and environment. Once it's all set up, though, you'll be thankful you didn't spring for a far more expensive curved gaming monitor.

At its core, this is a high-quality gaming monitor at a low low price tag. While that may mean a little extra TLC required to get it set up properly, those looking for a cheap 27-inch 1080p display with a gorgeous design and AMD FreeSync will find it all worth it in the end.

(Image credit: Viotek)

Viotek GFT27DB

Best cheap gaming monitor with G-Sync

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: TN | Viewing angle: 170°(H) / 160°(V) | FreeSync: Yes | G-Sync: Yes

High quality QHD resolution

3 HDMI ports

Sharp details and powerful vibrancy

Cheaper G-Sync than typically seen

Tricky menu controls

Not officially endorsed by Nvidia

Not available in the UK

This model is only available in the US. The Viotek GFT27DB truly is a sight to behold. Its 27-inch 2560 x 1440 display works harder than most TN panels and it shows. You're picking up a fantastic QHD screen here, and the first step up to a higher resolution in the list. Colors pop with great clarity of detail straight out the box, but once you manually engage some of the more gaming-focused features, like boosting the response rate to 1ms and enabling FreeSync and G-Sync, everything looks even better.

Sitting at a $260 price point, all of this is spectacular value for money and even better when you find gaming monitor sales as well. You'll be paying far more to find these kinds of specifications from other brands, and finding a 1440 QHD display for anything under $300 is always a win. Add to that the usually pricey G-Sync compatibility and the impressive color reproduction at work here and you've got yourself a fantastic cheap gaming monitor deal.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus VP28UQG

Best cheap 4K gaming monitor

Screen size: 28-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: TN | Viewing angle: 170°(H) / 160°(V) | FreeSync: Yes | G-Sync: Yes

4K for a great price

Larger display

FreeSync and G-Sync support

60Hz refresh rate - but that is on a 4K screen

You'll struggle to find a 4K gaming monitor worth running such resolution on cheaper than this Asus model. You're getting fantastic value for money, with an impressive display quality working beautifully in tandem with some of Asus' best gaming features. Color clarity and the process of highlighting darker shadows during gameplay has always been a big draw to Asus' line of cheap gaming monitors, but in 4K everything shines tenfold. Plus, you're picking up a FreeSync and G-Sync compatible screen here - a valuable bonus feature.

Not only that but the Asus VP28UQC also features eye-strain easing technology like a flicker-free display panel and a blue light filter that is easily configurable from within your display settings. If you're looking for a cheap gaming monitor deal, you'll find few else that punch quite so high above their weight.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro VG271

The best cheap gaming monitor with an IPS display

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920x1080 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Panel type: IPS | Viewing angle: 178°(H) / 178°(V) | FreeSync: Yes | G-Sync: No

Large IPS panel

Excellent viewing angle

Potential WQHD builds

HDR 400

No room for G-Sync

Sporting an IPS panel with HDR 400 and the potential to upgrade to WQHD picture, this Acer Nitro cheap gaming monitor means business. You're picking up a glorious 144Hz refresh rate - incredible when taken with the rest of those specs - as well as AMD FreeSync compatibility. All of these amazing features means there's little room for G-Sync in this price tag, but you're picking up a cheap gaming monitor geared directly toward a high-quality picture and fast refresh times as well.

This is also the only cheap gaming monitor deal we've found that takes an IPS panel and still offers excellent specs around it for the price.

Cheap gaming monitor deals: what to look out for

In your quest for a cheap gaming monitor, you're probably already eagle-eyed to obvious specs; size, resolution, and extra features for example. However, there are two more factors that those looking specifically for a cheap gaming monitor will want to take into account when shopping gaming monitor sales - refresh rates and response times.

Essentially, both of these factors work to keep your monitor updated with as many images as possible as quickly as possible. The response time dictates how long it takes for a pixel to change color onscreen and the refresh rate suggests how many images will be displayed in the space of a second. When it comes to twitch reflexes and muscle memory, you'll want to pick up the smallest response time and the largest refresh rate possible in any cheap gaming monitor deals you come across.

That said, there's no point picking up a cheap gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate if your GPU can't output to that speed. Check the maximum refresh rate on your particular graphics system to make sure you'll be able to make the most of a high-spec display. If not, it may be worth it to future-proof your purchase, however.

Plenty of cheap gaming monitors now also come with speedy 1ms response times, which would be the optimal speed for a display of this price point.

(Image credit: AOC)

How much do cheap gaming monitors cost?

You can pay anything from $50 to $1,500 for a gaming monitor these days, but if you're looking for workable specs that matter, with some FreeSync flavor in there for style, you'll be able to easily find cheap gaming monitor deals for under $200 / £200. If you're looking for higher resolution displays like a QHD or 4K panel, you're looking more in the $250 / £250 region.

Which monitors are best for gaming?

Cheap gaming monitors tend to offer different specifications to everyday displays for work or web browsing, or even more creative industrial projects that require finely nuanced color balance. While you're going to be more interested in a lower response time and faster refresh rate to make sure you're not missing a single second of the action, a good gaming monitor also handles darker colors with ease without amping up the exposure of the brighter hues.

Plus, because of the high octane action that often occurs on a gaming monitor's screen, tearing and ghosting are factors to take into account when shopping cheap gaming monitor deals as well. The best gaming monitors will offer FreeSync, or even G-Sync, support to match framerates with a GPU's output and avoid stuttering effects entirely.