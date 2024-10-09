This 4K UST projector is $900 cheaper right now on Amazon Prime Day and even comes with a free Amazon Fire TV 4K Max stick

Want to experience the thrill of the big screen without actually going for trouble of owning a 100-inch TV? AWOL has cut the price of its UST 4K projector, the LTV-2500, down to $2,099 on Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days. That’s a saving of $900 or 30% off the list price; this price - the lowest it’s been for almost a year - is valid only for Amazon Prime members. AWOL has also bundled a free Fire TV Stick 4K Max, worth $60.

The LTV-2500 is the same as the LTV-3500 Pro which we reviewed recently except for the brightness and smart control feature. It uses the same cutting edge Triple laser technology and has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos by default. Our reviewer said that this helps boost the contrast and create a more dynamic range of colors.

That and the fact that it can deliver a contrast ration of 2500:1 as well as 2600 ANSI lumens brightness on a screen up to 150-inch makes it a great choice for home cinema, temporary outdoor setups (think exhibitions) or boardrooms/meeting rooms.

Unlike a lot of its competitors, the LTV-2500 is not a smart projector which, I believe, is the right choice as it eliminates the only technology that’s likely to get obsolete fast. No one wants a 4K projector that runs on an old version of Android or hasn’t had a firmware update for several years.

Instead it has a hidden compartment where you can hide a TV stick with a HDMI port and USB power. This means you will be able to upgrade your TV stick (or change it to something else) making your projector future proof.

Quite clever! Note that it does have a base OS with 3GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Speaking of connections, it has three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ones, one Ethernet connector, SPDIF, Bluetooth, AV-in and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

