These Amazon Prime Day PS5 game deals are so good that I'm seriously worried I'll run out of shelf space

Amazon Prime Day is always an excellent time to stock up on physical video games and this year is no exception. If you're looking for some of the latest and greatest PlayStation 5 titles at massively reduced prices, then you only need to read on for a selection of some of my favorites.

The most jaw-dropping deal right now is a huge discount on the recently released Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance. It's on sale for just $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, which is a new lowest-ever price. Best of all, that's the 'launch edition' of the game so comes with some DLC and a pretty steelbook case. I bought this enhanced port of Shin Megami Tensei 5 at full price back when it launched last month and, while I'm having a great time playing though it now, this huge discount has really made me wish that I had waited.

Elsewhere, you can secure Demon's Souls for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. That's a $40 discount on a lavish remake of the precursor to the Dark Souls series. It's one of the absolute best looking games on PS5 and shouldn't be missed if you want to see some of the most impressive visuals that the console has to offer.

Another Sony-published gem, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is also available for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. That's another massive $40 discount, this time for a family-friendly platforming adventure. This is another absolute stunner too, with gorgeous stylised graphics.

You also shouldn't miss a huge saving on Final Fantasy 16, which is on sale for just $28.49 (was $49.99) at Amazon. This is a new lowest-ever price for the award-winning title at the retailer. While it's an excellent pick for anyone who loves fantasy stories, Game of Thrones fans will definitely get a lot of enjoyment out of this one thanks to its similar narrative and tone.

There's a good discount on Returnal too, a time-looping action adventure game that takes place on a mysterious alien world. It's on sale for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, which is under half price.

You can also pick up The Last of Us Part 1 for just $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. This legendary story-focused zombie survival game almost needs no introduction, especially thanks to the popular TV show adaptation. This is your chance to try out the source material for less.

Finally, there's the most budget-friendly pick of the bunch: Sonic Superstars. The most recent Sonic game, this colorful platformer is on sale for just $17.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. With 26 levels to master and loads of room for replays, this is one that will keep you busy for quite awhile for under $20.

These are just some of the Amazon Prime Day deals on offer this year, but are all excellent picks that I think offer the best value for PS5 owners. You can learn more about each offer below.

This is a new lowest-ever price for Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, which only launched last month! At $20 off, this sprawling post-apocalyptic demon-collection adventure is an absolute steal. This 'Launch Edition' also comes with some bonus DLC and a cool steelbook case.

While not a new lowest-ever price, this is still a superb deal on one of the PS5's best looking games. This remake has been a favorite for owners of the system since it released right alongside the console and shouldn't be missed if you love brutally challenging games.

You also can't go wrong with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Another impressive looking title from Sony, this family-friendly adventure is a great fit for those who love energetic platformers. At under half price, it's a complete steal.

This huge dark fantasy role-playing game (RPG) comes highly recommended for any Game of Thrones lovers. It offers more than 80 hours of content to discover, with a gripping storyline and memorable character. Best of all, it is currently at a new lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day.

This challenging sci-fi action game isn't for the faint of heart. It's seriously difficult, but is incredibly rewarding as a result. Playing as stranded astronaut Selene, you have to navigate a strange alien planet in search of an escape. Expect lots of exploration and gruelling combat gauntlets.

Pay special attention to this deal if you were a fan of the TV show. The Last of Us Part 1, a stunning remake of the original PS4 game, is currently $20 off. An emotional story of survival in a zombie apocalypse, it's one of the best titles on PS5 and an absolute must-have for any collection.

If you're shopping on a budget, then this lowest-ever price on Sonic Superstars is well worth taking advantage of. You get a recent platformer with adorable graphics, good music, and plenty of levels to master all for under $20. Talk about good value!

All of the titles featured here are games that I've played and would personally recommend. Many are exclusive to the PS5 too and offer a unique experience that really makes the most of your console's hardware and special features. Some are also included our guide to the best PS5 games, so you don't just have to take my word for it.

