Stop! Don't buy that Xbox Series X at Amazon, Best Buy has a much better deal for Prime Day

Stop. Don't do it. Put the wallet down. I see that shiny new Xbox Series X in your Amazon basket but I'm here to tell you that you're about to make a huge mistake. There are loads of brilliant deals available as part of Amazon Prime Day, but its Xbox Series X discount isn't one of them.

Instead, you should get on down to Best Buy, who are currently offering the console for just $449.99 (was $449.99). Now that doesn't sound too remarkable, but this offer includes a free $50 gift card with your purchase. That effectively takes the price down to just $400 because, let's be honest, you were going to spend at least $50 on games for it anyway.

Stock has been a little hard to come by, but the lowest price that I've spotted for the Xbox Series X at Amazon over Amazon Prime Day has been $449.99 - and this doesn't include a free gift card. This makes the Best Buy deal a complete no brainer in comparison.

Today's best Xbox Series X deal

Xbox Series X (+ free $50 gift card): was $449.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

In a shocking turn of events, those shopping for an Xbox Series X over Amazon Prime Day would be best off ditching the online retail giant in favor of Best Buy. This offer matches the lowest Amazon price that we've seen but throws in a free $50 digital gift card. You can spend this on whatever you want, but I would suggest using it to pick up a brand new Xbox game.

Still not fully committed to picking up an Xbox Series X? Well it's currently the most powerful console on the market and a serious step up from the Xbox One. Our Xbox Series X review praised its super fast loading times, brilliant performance with support for up to 4K and 120Hz gameplay, plus best-in-class backwards compatibility. Whether you're looking to play the latest hits like Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and more or retro classics, you can't go wrong here.

This is one of the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals that we've seen so far, even if it's not technically part of the sales event. You can browse even more great offers on a range of products below.

